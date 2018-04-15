Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Halima Abubakar is grateful for life

Halima Abubakar Actress reveals she was in a coma for 3 days

Halima Abubakar took to her Instagram page today, Sunday April 15, 2018, to reveal that she was in a coma for three days, sometime in March.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

As the saying goes, things are not always as they seem and this is made true in Halima Abubakar's testimony which she shared on social media today.

The Nollywood actress took to her Instagram page today, Sunday April 15, 2018, to reveal that she was in a coma for three days, sometime last month.

ALSO READ: 'Please don't donate money on my behalf' actress speaks out

Halima Abubakar play

Halima Abubakar

(NigeriaFilms)

 

In her post, She urged her followers to never take their health for granted and goes on to thank God for his grace in keeping her alive.

See her post below:

Okay I have good news#emo#8J+Puw==##God really showed out Am a woman after Gods heartToday mark a year,of my distress and A month ago ,was in coma for 3days, thought I was gone#emo#8J+Puw==###emo#8J+Puw==###emo#8J+Puw==###emo#8J+Puw==##But just a month ago my family was in deep shock!#emo#8J+PvA==###emo#8J+PvA==###emo#8J+PvA==##So I hope you don't joke about your healthcare #emo#8J+PvA==##And don't laugh at people cos they wish you nothing but greatness#emo#8J+Puw==###emo#8J+Puw==##God is amazing .look at me all stunning and happy #emo#8J+PvA==##My Docs rock#mysecret#thankyoulord#ozioyiza#Amhealedandhealthy#Godisgood#milwaukee #india#ghana#lagos#Doctors#1year #emo#8J+Puw==###emo#8J+Puw==##Hopefully it won't be tagged pitypartyI don't need your pityMY TESTIMONY

A post shared by @halimabubakar (@halimabubakar) on

 

Recall that Halima Abubakar underwent medical treatment for complications she suffered from her Fibroid operation in India last year, which is part of the reason she is thankful.

The actress shared the information in a touching post via Instagram.

On July 19, 2017, she shared another post, pleading with fans and followers not to donate money on her behalf to anyone.

Halima Abubakar suffered a fibroid relapse play

Halima Abubakar suffered a fibroid relapse

(instagram)

 

Halima's brush with death was the second incident she referred to in her post, adding that it has been a year since her treatments and that she is indeed grateful.

Halima Abubakar

Halima Abubakar is a Nigerian actress and producer. She began acting in 2001 when she played a minor role in "Rejected" however, her first lead role was in "Gangster Paradise".

Halima Abubakar play

Halima Abubakar

(Instagram)

ALSO READ: Actress thanks Chika Ike for supporting her fibroid relapse expenses

Abubakar is also the CEO of a Modehouse Entertainment, a music label and entertainment management company.

She has starred in movies like, "Slip of Fate", "Tears of a Child", "Secret Shadows" and others.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Juliet Ibrahim Actress reveals her favorite ‘sex position’bullet
2 Mr Eazi Sarz takes shot at singer over Fendi shirtbullet
3 Halima Abubakar Actress reveals she was in a coma for 3 daysbullet

Related Articles

Pulse List 5 celebrities who have battled depression
Pulse List Hot bedroom photos of 5 Nigerian female celebs
Halima Abubakar Actress thanks Omoni Oboli for showing concern
Halima Abubakar Actress thanks Chika Ike for supporting her fibroid relapse expenses
Halima Abubakar Actress comes to Poko's defence over photo backlash
Halima Abubakar 'Please don't donate money on my behalf' actress speaks out
Halima Abubakar "I am going nowhere" actress on fibroid complications
Celebrity Birthday Halima Abubakar is a year older today
Halima Abubakar Actress oozes sexual appeal in new photo
Halima Abubakar Actress warns women against fasting and praying for men

Celebrities

Dayo Amusa
Dayo Amusa Actress loses dad
K. Michelle slams fans on Instagram
K. Michelle Singer almost died from her butt surgery but it's not what you think
Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson at LIV at Fontainebleau in Miami on September 18, 2016.Seth Browarnik
Khloe Kardashian Reality TV star blames "stupid groupies" for Tristan Thompson's cheating
Kwam 1
KWAM 1 Fuji star celebrates last child as she turns 1 [Photos]