As the saying goes, things are not always as they seem and this is made true in Halima Abubakar's testimony which she shared on social media today.

The Nollywood actress took to her Instagram page today, Sunday April 15, 2018, to reveal that she was in a coma for three days, sometime last month.

In her post, She urged her followers to never take their health for granted and goes on to thank God for his grace in keeping her alive.

Recall that Halima Abubakar underwent medical treatment for complications she suffered from her Fibroid operation in India last year, which is part of the reason she is thankful.

The actress shared the information in a touching post via Instagram.

On July 19, 2017, she shared another post, pleading with fans and followers not to donate money on her behalf to anyone .

Halima's brush with death was the second incident she referred to in her post, adding that it has been a year since her treatments and that she is indeed grateful.

Halima Abubakar

Halima Abubakar is a Nigerian actress and producer. She began acting in 2001 when she played a minor role in "Rejected" however, her first lead role was in "Gangster Paradise".

Abubakar is also the CEO of a Modehouse Entertainment, a music label and entertainment management company.

She has starred in movies like, "Slip of Fate", "Tears of a Child", "Secret Shadows" and others.