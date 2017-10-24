Guess which part of his body actor Gbenro Ajibade pierced?

Fans are loving every bit of actor Gbenro Ajibade who recently made an art of his body by having his nipples pierced.

The movie star posted a jaw dropping image of himself on Instagram yesterday, Monday, October 23, 2017, and the conversation around his latest exhibition has been endless.

"Bulk up season for that new project...Military zone gunz loaded," a caption of the picture reads.

Ajibade proved to be quite a sturd showing off a well built anatomy that points to the fact that he is been spending a lot of time at the gym. This sparked up a series comments from his admirers, mostly females, who couldn't get enough of him.

Most of his followers teased him about how tempting he appeared bare-chested and with a sagging trouser.

All the compliments about the physique of her husband is sure to make actress Osas Ighodaro really proud.

ALSO READ: Gbenro Ajibade sets hubby goals with romantic gesture

The couple got married on July 4, 2015, in New York, United States of America and are now blessed with a daughter, Azariah.