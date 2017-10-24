Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Guess which part of his body actor Gbenro Ajibade pierced?

Gbenro Ajibade Guess which part of his body actor pierced?

The actor posted a jaw dropping picture of himself on Instagram and it has turn on the imagination of some female fans.

  • Published:
Gbenro Ajibade play

Gbenro Ajibade for Reloaded magazine

(Gbenro Ajibade)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Fans are loving every bit of actor Gbenro Ajibade who recently made an art of his body by having his nipples pierced.

The movie star posted a jaw dropping image of himself on Instagram yesterday, Monday, October 23, 2017, and the conversation around his latest exhibition has been endless.

Gbenro Ajibade made an exhibition of his body which has just been pierced with a nipple ring. play

Gbenro Ajibade made an exhibition of his body which has just been pierced with a nipple ring.

(Instagram)

 

"Bulk up season for that new project...Military zone gunz loaded," a caption of the picture reads.

Ajibade proved to be quite a sturd showing off a well built anatomy that points to the fact that he is been spending a lot of time at the gym. This sparked up a series comments from his admirers, mostly females, who couldn't get enough of him.

Most of his followers teased him about how tempting he appeared bare-chested and with a sagging trouser.

All the compliments about the physique of her husband is sure to make actress Osas Ighodaro really proud.

Gbenro, Osas Ajibade with their daughter play

Gbenro, Osas Ajibade with their daughter

(instagram)

ALSO READ: Gbenro Ajibade sets hubby goals with romantic gesture

The couple got married on July 4, 2015, in New York, United States of America and are now blessed with a daughter, Azariah.

Once upon a time, the rumour mill swung into action with an insinuation that Ajibade got hitched to the actress just to secure a green card, but the latter has confirmed that to be false.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. An Alternatve Music enthusiast who believes the genre has a potential to hold a strong position in African entertainment. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Davido Late Tagbo's brother speaks on singer's absence from funeralbullet
2 Mr 2Kay Artist gets robbed and beaten to a pulp after showbullet
3 Davido What singer should have done on the night Tagbo diedbullet

Related Articles

Photo Of The Day This lovable picture of Gbenro Ajibade and his daughter
Celebrity Birthday Gbenro Ajibade is a year older
Osas Ighodaro Actress shares lovely photo with daughter
"Catch.er" Watch OC Ukeje, Tope Tedela, Gbenro Ajibade in 1st teaser
Ubi Franklin AY, Gbenro Ajibade, others turn up with manager [PHOTOS]
Osas Ighodaro Ajibade Actress says she does not want 10 kids anymore
"Me Versus Me" Gbenro Ajibade makes directorial debut with Ice Prince's biopic
Gbenro Ajibade 'Tinsel' actor denies marrying wife, Osas Ighodaro for US green card
BON 2017 Gbenro Ajibade, Rahama Sadau to host Awards

Celebrities

Benita Okojie
Benita Okojie Childhood star gives birth to a baby boy
Don Jazzy looking stunning as usual
#ManCrushMonday Don Jazzy, Nigeria's music eligible bachelor
Femi Adebayo Salami
Femi Adebayo Salami Actor poses with billionaires, Aliko Dangote, Femi Otedola
Caroline Danjuma
Caroline Danjuma Actress' alleged ex-husband's mistress shades her over lover's death