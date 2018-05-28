Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Good girl gone bad, Damilola Adegbite

Photo Of The Day Good girl gone bad, Damilola Adegbite

Damilola Adegbite looks all fierce and still gorgeous on our photo of the day.

Damilola Adegbite play

Damilola Adegbite

(Instagram/Adedamee)
You don't wake up every day to photos of Damilola Adegbite on social media so when she graces us with one, we pause for a second to appreciate this diva.

On our photo of the day, Damilola Adegbite doesn't just show us that she is gorgeous (we know that already) but this time she is solidifying her status as a diva in our hearts.

She looks priceless, drop-dead gorgeous and a bit fierce in this photo. If you take a look at this photo from another angle, she could pass for the matriarch of a dynasty. Everything about this photo feels right.

Damilola Adegbite is one lady who isn't just a talented actress but is one sexy lady with all the right curves and is always a minute away from showing them off. Recall the other Damilola got everyone cracking when she revealed that her big bum bum was ruining her clothes.

She took to her Instagram page on Monday, February 26, 2018, where she revealed that she had started a diet plan so as to work on her body especially her butts which have ruined her clothes

"So today I start a low carb, no bread, no fried foods, no sugar, very very small rice (Why can I feel tears burning my eyes as I type this  ), no chocolate and no ice cream diet for 3 weeks (for starters). My bum bum wants to tear everything I put on.     ‍♀️The good news, however, is I can choose to have just a little on my cheat days which will be Sundays," she wrote.

