Apparently, everyone is caught up in the 'assurance' fever , including the Governor of Gombe State, Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo.

Gov, Dankwanbo tweeted at the "Assurance" singer on Ffriday, May 4, 2018, asking for his assurance but it is not what you are thinking.

All Dankwambo wants if for Davido to help him convince youths to obtain their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) as soon as is possible.

But of course, seeing as Davido and his girlfriend, went viral since he gifted her with a brand new Porshe car , Dankwambo saw the need to jump on the train.

See his post below:

Davido is yet to respond to his request but you can imagine that a positive answer will only add to the "FIA" singer's already seemingly overflowing account.

There just might be an endorsement deal in Davido's future.

Davido gifts Chioma with Porsche as she turns 23

Davido's heartthrob, Choima Avril, turned 23 today, Monday, April 30, 2018, and the "FIA" singer has gone out of his way to prove just how smitten he is with her.

As if looking all loved up all over the Internet and slobbering on each other wasn't good enough, Davdio gifted Chioma with a brand new Porsche.

As the saying goes, proof of a man's love is to spoil his woman and the HKN boss has gone to great lengths to do just that.

From a pre-birthday party where he declared his undying love for the chef.

To a lavish birthday dinner in her honour.

And now a porshe! The "Fall on you" crooner shared a video of his bae with her gift, via his Twitter handle.

Yup! Davido is in love!