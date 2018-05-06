Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Gombe State Governor wants 'assurance' from Davido

Davido Even Gombe State Governor wants singer's 'assurance'

All Dankwambo wants is for Davido to help him convince youths to obtain their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) as soon as is possible.

  • Published:
play
Apparently, everyone is caught up in the 'assurance' fever, including the Governor of Gombe State, Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo.

Gov, Dankwanbo tweeted at the "Assurance" singer on Ffriday, May 4, 2018, asking for his assurance but it is not what you are thinking.

Ibrahim Dankwambo play

Gombe State Governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo

(the paradigmng)

 

ALSO READ: Singer says girlfriend just got offered N60M endorsement deal

But of course, seeing as Davido and his girlfriend, went viral since he gifted her with a brand new Porshe car, Dankwambo saw the need to jump on the train.

See his post below:

 

Davido is yet to respond to his request but you can imagine that a positive answer will only add to the "FIA" singer's already seemingly overflowing account.

There just might be an endorsement deal in Davido's future.

Stay with us and stay woke!

Davido gifts Chioma with Porsche as she turns 23

Davido's heartthrob, Choima Avril, turned 23 today, Monday, April 30, 2018, and the "FIA" singer has gone out of his way to prove just how smitten he is with her.

As if looking all loved up all over the Internet and slobbering on each other wasn't good enough, Davdio gifted Chioma with a brand new Porsche.

 

As the saying goes, proof of a man's love is to spoil his woman and the HKN boss has gone to great lengths to do just that.

From a pre-birthday party where he declared his undying love for the chef.

CHIOMA DAY!! #chefchioma #chefchi #chioma #davido #30bg

A post shared by Chioma Rowland(fan Page) (@chefchioma) on

 

To a lavish birthday dinner in her honour.

 

ALSO READSinger denies plans to marry girlfriend, Chioma Avril

And now a porshe! The "Fall on you" crooner shared a video of his bae with her gift, via his Twitter handle.

 

Yup! Davido is in love!

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Maleek Berry.
Maleek Berry Singer recounts harrowing experience at 12th Headies
Ebiye Comedian dragged for insulting Aramide
Juliet Ibrahim and Iceberg Slim
Juliet Ibrahim Trouble in paradise? Actress deletes all photos of Iceberg Slim from her IG page
Tonto Dikeh
Tonto Dikeh Actress plans to give out a plot of land in Abuja to celebrate her birthday