Gloria Doyle :  Singer shares her experience with domestic violence

Singer, Gloria Doyle shares her experience with domestic violence in her previous marriage.

Singer, Gloria Doyle shares her experience with domestic violence in her previous marriage.

In an interview with The Sun, Doyle stated that she got beaten for no reason at all which made her walk out with her.

''I walked out of it with my children alive and faced the challenges, stigma and relegation of being a single mother,” Doyle recounts.

“I told my ex that after three years of marriage, I wanted to return to my music career and he got so mad he just couldn’t stop battering me accusing me, that I only wanted to be let loose,” she added.

Doyle advised women to move on when in abusive relationships. She stated that once a sour relationship gets to the point of verbal abuse it is best to move on.

''When a relationship gets to the point of verbal abuse, which leads to physical abuse, if care is not taken, anything could happen so I strongly advice, walk out in peace and not in pieces.

I have seen many young women lose their lives because they were unable to let go their abusive husband especially when they depend on their husbands for everything. Women feel very uncomfortable walking out of such relationship because of the stigma attached to being a single mother,” she said.

Although Doyle was rumored to be getting married to a younger man a few years ago, she said it didn’t work out because she is not ready for marriage.

Article by Linda Ofonze

