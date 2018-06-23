Pulse.ng logo
Gifty shares nude photo

Gifty Ex-BBN housemate shares nude photo

Gifty buttressed the reason for her snap with the portion of the bible that states that 'we came into the world baked and would leave the world naked.'

Gifty reacts to Anto, Khloe's return Big Brother Naija house play

Gifty reacts to Anto, Khloe's return Big Brother Naija house

(Instagram/Gifty)
Gifty has gone all Biblical on us with a nude snap she shared on social media.

Ironic right?

The ex-BBN housemate actually buttressed the reason for her snap with the portion of the bible that states that 'we came into the world baked and would leave the world naked.'

ALSO READ: "If you know, you know" - Gifty shades singer

Gifty at the Live screening of the Big Brother Naija season 3 launch play

Gifty at the Live screening of the Big Brother Naija season 3 launch

(BHM)

 

She wrote this caption in response to those who called her out over the snap she shared yesterday, June 23, 2018.

See the bedroom snap below:

Gifty shares nude selfie play

Gifty shares nude selfie

(lib)

 

Well, Gifty might have a point, but we doubt her followers will care about that when bashing her over the raunchy snap.

We could say we saw this coming considering the fact that Gifty has been a little more open with her goods in recent times.

Former reality star poses semi nude in new photo shoot

This is the season of raunchy photos for celebrities as former Big Brother Naija reality show contestant, Gifty, goes topless in a new photo shoot.

Now, this photo looks top notch, as she didn't just go topless but the photo came out really good with the reality star looking like a goddess.

The beautiful and sometimes controversial Gifty took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, April 4, 2018, where she shared the photo with a caption "Shhh....Welcome To My World. I Am Who I Am."

Gifty teases her fans on Instagram play

Gifty teases her fans on Instagram

(Instagram )

 

Let's just say Gifty loves her over 200 thousand followers so much and loves to keep them updated on how she continues to glow.

This is not the first time that Gifty will be dropping steamy photos on her social media pages. We can all recall back in January 2018 when she dropped so raunchy photos on her Instagram page.

Gifty nude selfie in the shower play

Gifty nude selfie in the shower

(SnapChat/Gifty )

 

ALSO READGifty says she wants to return to Big Brother Naija

The beautiful reality star released the photos on her Instagram Live on  Friday, December 12, 2017, and she looked hot as always. Then again we remember when she posted photos of herself in the shower back in 2017. The photos got people talking back then.

Gifty was once rumoured to be in a relationship with the singer, Mr 2Kay. In an interview with Hip TV, Mr 2Kay claimed he was behind Gifty's rise to fame. The former Big Brother Naija contestant did not share the same sentiment. Gifty denied that she ever dated the musician.

