Genevieve Nnaji had lots of booze in Afrikan Shrine

Nigerian actress, Genevieve Nnaji had ‘lots of alcohol’ to drink and ‘organic food’ to eat on her first visit to the Afrikan Shrine.

The actress had visited the Afrikan Shrine on the invitation of Yeni Kuti - Femi Kuti’s elder sister - to meet French President, Emmanuel Macron, who was in the country.

In a chat with Flip TV, Genevieve noted that she had enough booze - which translates to alcohol - and enough organic food courtesy Yeni when she visited the Afrikan Shrine.

“It’s my first time and I have made this what I wanted it to be which is fun, we eat food, which is organic, a lot of food, a lot of booze, I feel well fed with a little enough alcohol to turn me to sleep and Yeni has been an amazing host. She actually introduced the President to me...I have had an amazing time overall and I can’t wait to come back.”

Genevieve has this to say on Macron’s visit

Well having learned that the man was here back in 2004, just shows he just returned to his roots, he chose Nigeria as his roots and he’s back and we should just welcome home a brother.