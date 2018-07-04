Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Genevieve Nnaji had lots of booze in Afrikan Shrine

Genevieve Nnaji Nigerian actress had ‘enough booze’ during her first visit to Afrikan Shrine to meet President Macron

Genevieve noted that she had enough booze - which translates to alcohol - and enough organic food courtesy Yeni Kuti when she visited the Afrikan Shrine.

  • Published:
Genevieve Nnaji had lots of booze in Afrikan Shrine play

Genevieve noted that she had enough booze - which translates to alcohol - and enough organic food courtesy Yeni Kuti when she visited the Afrikan Shrine.

(Instagram/Genevieve Nnaji)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nigerian actress, Genevieve Nnaji had ‘lots of alcohol’ to drink and ‘organic food’ to eat on her first visit to the Afrikan Shrine.

The actress had visited the Afrikan Shrine on the invitation of Yeni Kuti - Femi Kuti’s elder sister - to meet French President, Emmanuel Macron, who was in the country.

In a chat with Flip TV, Genevieve noted that she had enough booze - which translates to alcohol - and enough organic food courtesy Yeni when she visited the Afrikan Shrine.

play Genevieve Nnaji visits Afrikan Shrine for the first time to meet President Macron. (YouTube/FlipTV)

 

It’s my first time and I have made this what I wanted it to be which is fun, we eat food, which is organic, a lot of food, a lot of booze, I feel well fed with a little enough alcohol to turn me to sleep and Yeni has been an amazing host. She actually introduced the President to me...I have had an amazing time overall and I can’t wait to come back.

ALSO READ: Here's what Femi Kuti discussed with President Macron

Genevieve has this to say on Macron’s visit

Well having learned that the man was here back in 2004, just shows he just returned to his roots, he chose Nigeria as his roots and he’s back and we should just welcome home a brother.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Fathia Balogun Celebrities storm actress' mother's burial [Photos]bullet
2 D'banj Singer thanks everyone for their support as he mourns his sonbullet
3 Davido Singer goes flat on the floor as he greets Ooni of Ife [Photos]bullet

Related Articles

#WomanCrushWednesday Genevieve Nnaji, the talented, beautiful actress
Photo Of The Day Genevieve Nnaji giving us some Coachella goals!
John Boyega British-Nigerian actor speaks on possibility of a Nollywood-Hollywood collaboration
John Boyega Actor is planning to shoot a 'low budget' Nigerian movie with N9billion
Prop of the Week Genevieve Nnaji has given shaku-shaku the final cosign it needed
Genevieve Nnaji You've got to see actress' Shaku Shaku dance moves
Ngozi Nwosu Watch as actress gives her own version of the "Shaku Shaku" moves
International Women's Day These 10 women are giving us inspirational goals!
Genevieve Nnaji Check out striking resemblance between actress, sister (Photos)

Celebrities

Here's what Femi Kuti discussed with President Macron
Femi Kuti Here's what Afrobeat singer discussed with President Macron at Afrikan Shrine
Tina Turner survives deadly stroke
Tina Turner Singer's 59-year-old oldest son commits suicide
Bayo Bankole
Boy Alinco Actor survives ghastly car accident in the United States [Photos]
Celebrities take a selfie with President Emmanuel Macron
Photo Of The Day Spot your favourite celebrities with President of France, Emmanuel Macron