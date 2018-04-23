Genevieve Nnaji giving us some Coachella goals!

news

Ladies and gentlemen, lovers of this beautiful woman, Genevieve Nnaji, take a minute, pause and feel the awesomeness of this photo.

So, guys, Genevieve Nnaji was at Coachella in the United States of America, and she didn't go there to play rather she took along her class and style with her as seen in this photo.

We all know Genevieve doesn't really have to wear too much and she would still look amazing.

We can't forget in a hurry when Genevieve Nnaji broke the Internet! Errr...not with a nude or semi-nude photo, rather she posted a 1-minute video of herself dancing to the latest Nigerian dance move, 'Shaku Shaku.'

The beautiful actress took to her Instagram page on Friday, April 13, 2018, where she posted a video of herself dancing to Olamide's 'Science Student' She shut down the internet guys and yes she is a good dancer.