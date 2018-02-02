Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Funky Mallam marries for the 2nd time in 3 years

Funky Mallam Actor marries for the 2nd time in 3 years

Kannywood and Nollywood actor, Saeed Muhmmad recently got married in Kaduna for the second time in three years.

  • Published:
Funky Mallam and his wife, Aisha at their wedding in Kaduna play

Funky Mallam and his wife, Aisha at their wedding in Kaduna

(Instagram/FunkyMallam)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Funky Mallam recently got married for the second time in less than three years after his previous marriage failed.

The Kannywood and Nollywood actor got married in a very colour wedding which took place in Kaduna state. His bride, Aisha looked all shades of gorgeous in her traditional outfit while Saeed Muhammad also known as Funky Mallam looked handsome in his traditional attire.

Funky Mallam and his wife, Aisha at their wedding in Kaduna play

Funky Mallam and his wife, Aisha at their wedding in Kaduna

(Instagram/FunkyMallam)

 

The wedding saw a lot of friends, family and celebrities especially from the Northern part of the country turn up to celebrate with the couple. Notable among the celebrities who showed include Sani Danja and Umar M.Shereef. Also in attendance was famous Abuja Northern fashion designer Yusuf Guyson.

ALSO READ: Funky Mallam survives food poisoning on movie set

Funky Mallam and his wife, Aisha play

Funky Mallam and his wife, Aisha

(Instagrm/FunkyMallam)

 

Funky Mallam during an interview with The Sun back in 2015 revealed why his previous marriage didn't work.

Sani Danja at the wedding play

Sani Danja at the wedding

(Instagram/FunkyMallam)

 

''I would say that it was a case of incompatibility. It is a big risk for two incompatible people to get married because it is usually a matter of time before such marriage dissipates. However, I have to say it was neither her fault nor mine that the marriage did not work. But the good thing is that we separated peacefully," he said.

Funky Mallam play

Funky Mallam

(Instagram/FunkyMallam)

 

Funky Mallam is a popular actor in Nigeria who broke into the limelight in the drama series 'Face2Face.' Since then he has gone to become one of the most spontaneous actors in the country with a number of awards and endorsement deals to this credit. Funky Mallam's previous marriage to Aisha is blessed with a son, Ayaz.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua  Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own his own radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

Top 3

1 #ThrowBackThursday Remember when Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde got married on a...bullet
2 Olamide Rapper's mum is dead as son turns 3bullet
3 2Face Watch singer wake up his wife, Annie Idibia to romantic breakfastbullet

Related Articles

Showing At The Cinemas "Isoken," "Lost in London," "Wonder Woman"
"Bandits" Watch Joke Silva, Chigul, Linda Ejiofor in trailer
Saheed Kabir Bayan rabuwa da tsohuwar matar shi, Funky malam ya sake aure
"Deep Fever" Movie featuring Bobby Michaels, Jackie Appiah, Femi Jacobs gets release date
"Crossroads" Go behind-the-scenes of movie featuring RMD, Kehinde Bankole, Damilola Attoh
'Love is in the Hair' Ime Bishop Umoh in music video will remind you of a scene in a Bollywood movie
"Behind the Wheels" Movie featuring Liz Benson, Queen Nwokoye gets release date
Showing At The Cinemas "Isoken," "10 Days in Sun City," "Wonder Woman"
"Gone to America" Silverbird Group goes into film production with star-studded movie
Pulse List 7 new Nollywood movies you should see this November

Celebrities

Lilian Esoro & Ubi Franklin
Lilian Esoro Actress wishes her estranged husband,Ubi Franklin a happy birthday
Kcee
Photo Of The Day This is the finest Kcee you will ever see!
Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller Hollywood actress visits IDP camp in Maiduguri
Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde
Omotola Jalade Ekiende 40 is nothing but a number as actress dazzles in pre-birthday photo shoot