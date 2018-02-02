Funky Mallam marries for the 2nd time in 3 years

news

Funky Mallam recently got married for the second time in less than three years after his previous marriage failed.

The Kannywood and Nollywood actor got married in a very colour wedding which took place in Kaduna state. His bride, Aisha looked all shades of gorgeous in her traditional outfit while Saeed Muhammad also known as Funky Mallam looked handsome in his traditional attire.

The wedding saw a lot of friends, family and celebrities especially from the Northern part of the country turn up to celebrate with the couple. Notable among the celebrities who showed include Sani Danja and Umar M.Shereef. Also in attendance was famous Abuja Northern fashion designer Yusuf Guyson.

Funky Mallam during an interview with The Sun back in 2015 revealed why his previous marriage didn't work .

''I would say that it was a case of incompatibility. It is a big risk for two incompatible people to get married because it is usually a matter of time before such marriage dissipates. However, I have to say it was neither her fault nor mine that the marriage did not work. But the good thing is that we separated peacefully," he said.

Funky Mallam is a popular actor in Nigeria who broke into the limelight in the drama series 'Face2Face.' Since then he has gone to become one of the most spontaneous actors in the country with a number of awards and endorsement deals to this credit. Funky Mallam's previous marriage to Aisha is blessed with a son, Ayaz.