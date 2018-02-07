Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Funke Akindele has a prayer point for every unfriendly friend

Funke Akindele-Bello Actress has a prayer point for every unfriendly friend

Funke Akindele is crushing on herself this lovely Wednesday and also has a prayer for every unfriendly friend.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Actress, Funke Akindele for ThisDay Style. play

Actress, Funke Akindele for ThisDay Style.

(Bella Naija)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Funke Akindele-Bello has got some prayer points she wants God to answer which includes ending any relationship with any unfriendly friend.

The multi-talented actress made this prayer request known on her Instagram page on Wednesday, February 7, 2018, where she not only prayed for herself but also thanked her fans.

"The Lord will continue to bless you,Grant you long life and good health. You will forever be on top and never beneath. You will always wine,dine and transact with kings and queens. Ayo e o ni dibaje.

Allow me to crush on myself Dem talk say : salt no dey praise himself for soup but biko allow me praise my woman crush!! Olufunke Akindele Bello born August 24th 1977 to Rev and Mrs Akindele, hails from Lagos state(ikorodu) She's an actress, content producer and CEO (sceneone productions ltd) Funke,I celebrate you today and always for your hard work and consistency. The Lord will continue to bless you,Grant you long life and good health. You will forever be on top and never beneath. You will always wine,dine and transact with kings and queens. Ayo e o ni dibaje. Every unfriendly friend surrounding you will be unseated in Jesus name. God bless all Funke Akindele Bello' s FANS for their love, prayers and support. Love you all. NOTE: always love and celebrate yourself no one will do it better than you

A post shared by Funke Akindele Bello (@funkejenifaakindele) on

 

"Every unfriendly friend surrounding you will be unseated in Jesus name. God bless all Funke Akindele Bello' s FANS for their love, prayers and support. Love you all. NOTE: always love and celebrate yourself no one will do it better than you," she prayed.

Whoever those unfriendly friends are, guess your time is up with Funke. Just so you know she didn't only pray for herself but was also crushing on herself as "Woman Crush Wednesday."

The baby bumps getting bigger play

The baby bumps getting bigger

(Instagram/FunkeAkindele)

ALSO READ: 10 biggest celebrities of 2017

"Allow me to crush on myself     Dem talk say : salt no dey praise himself for soup but biko allow me praise my woman crush!! Olufunke Akindele Bello born August 24th, 1977 to Rev and Mrs Akindele, hails from Lagos state(ikorodu) She's an actress, content producer and CEO (sceneone productions ltd) Funke, I celebrate you today and always for your hard work and consistency," she wrote.

Funke Akindele and JJC Skills celebrate first wedding anniversary play

Funke Akindele and JJC Skills celebrate first wedding anniversary

(VanguardNG)

 

Funke Akindele-Bello broke the Internet in January 2018 when it was reported that she was going to star n the highly acclaimed Hollywood movie, "Avengers; Infinity War.'' Well after a while the gist was put to sleep as it became confirmed that she wasn't going to be part of the project.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua  Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own his own radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

Top 3

1 Annie Idibia Find out what actress told this woman who claims she slept...bullet
2 Olamide Check out singer's new 'Travis Scott inspired' lookbullet
3 Stephanie Coker Alleged lady in midst of the infidelity drama speaks...bullet

Related Articles

Funke Akindele Actress' name removed from "Avengers: Infinity War" IMDB page
Funke Akindele This is how Nigerians reacted to removal of actress' name from "Avengers: Infinity War"
Funke Akindele "Avengers: Infinity War": What is IMDb and how reliable is it?
Funke Akindele Nollywood actress' name removed from cast of “Avengers: Infinity wars movie”
Pulse List 5 Nigerians who have featured in Hollywood superhero movies
"Black Panther" The people of Wakanda will speak this real African language
Funke Akindele 7 things you should know about actress' role in "Avengers: Infinity War"
Funke Akindele Why actress' appearance in "Avengers: Infinity War" is a big deal
Daddy Freeze OAP and Samklef start war over mad man who got healed at RCCG
Pulse Opinion How Nollywood tricks you into seeing bad movies

Celebrities

Daddy Showkey
Daddy Showkey Couple blessed with quadruplet after 7 years of marriage gets a visit from singer
Reekado Banks
Reekado Banks Check out cute photo of singer with brother's pregnant wife
Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde
Photo Of The Day Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde gives us a double feel of her beauty on her birthday
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Reality star reveals the name of her baby girl