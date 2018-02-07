Funke Akindele has a prayer point for every unfriendly friend

news

Funke Akindele-Bello has got some prayer points she wants God to answer which includes ending any relationship with any unfriendly friend.

The multi-talented actress made this prayer request known on her Instagram page on Wednesday, February 7, 2018, where she not only prayed for herself but also thanked her fans.

"The Lord will continue to bless you,Grant you long life and good health. You will forever be on top and never beneath. You will always wine,dine and transact with kings and queens. Ayo e o ni dibaje.

"Every unfriendly friend surrounding you will be unseated in Jesus name. God bless all Funke Akindele Bello' s FANS for their love, prayers and support. Love you all. NOTE: always love and celebrate yourself no one will do it better than you," she prayed.

Whoever those unfriendly friends are, guess your time is up with Funke. Just so you know she didn't only pray for herself but was also crushing on herself as "Woman Crush Wednesday."

"Allow me to crush on myself Dem talk say : salt no dey praise himself for soup but biko allow me praise my woman crush!! Olufunke Akindele Bello born August 24th, 1977 to Rev and Mrs Akindele, hails from Lagos state(ikorodu) She's an actress, content producer and CEO (sceneone productions ltd) Funke, I celebrate you today and always for your hard work and consistency," she wrote.