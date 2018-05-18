Flavour posts half nude picture of himself on social media

news

Singer, Flavour has posted a picture of himself half nude on social media.

The handsome singer has flooded the internet with what some industry observers term thirst traps.

Rape on flavour’s dance floor

On the 31st of March, Highlife artiste Flavour Nabania held a free concert at the Michael Okpara Square, Enugu.

The event which promised a spectacular musical experience ended up becoming a horror show as there were various reports that ladies were allegedly raped.

Sources on social media said that the security personnel on the ground could not save the victims.