Flavour posts half nude picture of himself on social media

The handsome singer has flooded the internet with what some industry observers term thirst traps.
On the 31st of March, Highlife artiste Flavour Nabania held a free concert at the Michael Okpara Square, Enugu.
The event which promised a spectacular musical experience ended up becoming a horror show as there were various reports that ladies were allegedly raped.
Sources on social media said that the security personnel on the ground could not save the victims.
However, the Enugu state police command has said that it has commenced investigations into the allegations of rape at Flavour's concert in Enugu on Saturday, March 31st, 2018.