Fathia Balogun called out by Dayo Amusa on Instagram

news

Looks like the division among actors in Yoruba Nollywood keeps getting worse by the day with the latest being drama between Fathia Balogun and Dayo Amusa.

The drama all started when Fathia Balogun took to her Instagram on Wednesday, June 27, 2018, where she posted a photo which talked about friends who backstab and laugh at each other. She went on to caption the photo with a quote.

"Friendship is beautiful but when it is not getting the right things done neither is it moving you forward it’s time to check things out. Have a beautiful day my people! I love you all," she wrote.

Well, apparently this didn't go down well with her colleague, Dayo Amusa who called her out immediately in the comment section.

"Practice what you preach,” Dayo wrote. Now we know Dayo Amusa and Faithia Balogun have a severed relationship from this little episode. In the last few weeks, we've seen Yoruba Nollywood actors call each other out. Recall when Toyin Aimakhu dragged Mercy Aigbe on Instagram for being one of the reasons her marriage to Adeniyi Johnson failed.

ALSO READ: 5 female celebrities who turned 40 this year

Did Toyin Aimakhu just accuse Mercy Aigbe of destroying her marriage?

A few weeks ago we were all shocked when Toyin Aimakhu accused Mercy Aigbe of destroying her marriage . Toyin called out Mercy via the comment section of an Instagram post by the latter, asking if she should reveal what Aigbe did to her marriage.

She also accused Aigbe of using her colleagues' demise to shine on social media, asking her to act her age. Few hours after the incident, Aigbe took to Instagram to insinuate that Abraham's comments were a publicity stunt for her new movie, "Ghost and the Tout." She eventually deleted the post from her page.