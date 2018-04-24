Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Family set up GoFundMe page for ailing DJ Abrantee

DJ Abrantee Family set up GoFundMe page for popular UK DJ suffering from stroke

DJ Abrantee was said to have suffered a partial stroke in August 2017 but his condition reportedly got worse later that year.

DJ Abrantee coined the term 'Afrobeats'.

Popular DJ in the United Kingdom, DJ Abrantee, is down with a stroke and his family has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money and awareness for him.

Abrantee, a veteran DJ and afrobeats enthusiast, suffered the illness last year but reports said he is making a "miraculous" recovery.

According to GRM Daily, the GoFundMe page was created "to give close friends, family and colleagues an opportunity to also support with messages or small donation to support our dear brother, friend, father, son, uncle as he endures the biggest challenge of his life after suffering a Stroke at home."

play DJ Abrantee first suffered a partial stroke in August 2017 but his condition worsened later on. (GRM Daily)

 

Abrantee reportedly first suffered from a mild attack somewhere in August 2017 but was doing very well until later that year when it got worse.

A stroke occurs when the blood supply to part of your brain is interrupted or reduced, depriving brain tissue of oxygen and nutrients. Within minutes, brain cells begin to die.

ALSO READ: Burna Boy says Fela Kuti is the only one who 'does' Afrobeat

Born Abrantee Boateng, the master mixer is of Ghanaian origin. He is a radio and television presenter, club DJ and event promoter. He is one of the voices of urban radio station Capital Xtra in the UK.

