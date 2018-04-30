news

Former BBNaija star, Tobi has come out to say that he would kill Cee C and Nina but he will marry Alex.

Don't be scared guys, he only said this while playing the 'Smash, Marry, or Kill' game at Cool FM. When asked who he would Smash, Marry or Kill among Cee C, Nina and Alex, the BBNaija finalist gave a shocking answer.

"I'll kill Nina, kill Cee-C, marry Alex. I won't smash either of the two," he answered. He went on to say that he cant date Cee C, saying that she needs to work on her emotions.

Tobi has got to be one of the most talked about housemates since the end of the third season of the reality T.V. show. as we remember a few days ago, Tobi's rumoured girlfriend, Regina came out to say she isn't threatened by Alex.

Looks like someone was just trying to get on Regina's nerves as a certain lady with the Instagram handle, @zionnqueen took to her page to write what may have incited Regina.

"I wait for the fight and competition between Alex and Regina to start. Thank God my King is out of that shit. #BBNaija," she wrote. This might have actually gotten on Regina's nerves as she then took to her own Instagram page where she said she won't be in the shadows of anyone.

"I see things like this and laugh! Women who have this mentality lack self-worth, I dare say! I won't talk too much...but I know this, I am too POWERFUL to be in anyone's shadow! #identityconcious," she replied.