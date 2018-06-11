Everything looks good on Toyin Aimakhu

news

You ever wonder about those celebrities who slay on any and everything they wear? Ye, guys, it is really cute and sometimes we even envy them.

That's why on our photo of the day, we have the beautiful and sometimes controversial actress, Toyin Aimakhu who looks adorably gorgeous in this outfit. Yes when we talk about celebrities who always glow whenever they share their photos on the gram, Toyin always makes the cut.

She is gorgeous, she's got style, even though sometimes we get to see her not so calm side than her talent, Toyin Aimakhu is still an amazing actress and we won't get tired of sharing her gorgeous photos anything they are released.

Recently, Toyin Aimakhu got into a social media fight with colleague, Mercy Aigbe. Toyin called out Aigbe via the comment section of an Instagram post by the latter, asking if she should reveal what Aigbe did to her marriage.

She also accused Aigbe of using her colleagues' demise to shine on social media, asking her to act her age.