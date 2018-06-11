Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Everything looks good on Toyin Aimakhu

Photo Of The Day Everything looks good on Toyin Aimakhu

On our photo of the day, we are in awe of Toyin Aimakhu's outfit.

  • Published:
Toyin Abraham play

Toyin Abraham

(Instagram/ToyinAbraham)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

You ever wonder about those celebrities who slay on any and everything they wear? Ye, guys, it is really cute and sometimes we even envy them.

That's why on our photo of the day, we have the beautiful and sometimes controversial actress, Toyin Aimakhu who looks adorably gorgeous in this outfit. Yes when we talk about celebrities who always glow whenever they share their photos on the gram, Toyin always makes the cut.

She is gorgeous, she's got style, even though sometimes we get to see her not so calm side than her talent, Toyin Aimakhu is still an amazing actress and we won't get tired of sharing her gorgeous photos anything they are released.

Recently, Toyin Aimakhu got into a social media fight with colleague, Mercy Aigbe. Toyin called out Aigbe via the comment section of an Instagram post by the latter, asking if she should reveal what Aigbe did to her marriage.

She also accused Aigbe of using her colleagues' demise to shine on social media, asking her to act her age.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua  is a Celebrity reporter at Pulse Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own a radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

Top 3

1 Ras Kimono Reggae icon dies at 60bullet
2 Wow! Tonto Dikeh replies Majid Michel’s post in tonguesbullet
3 Tiwa Savage See Singer's reaction to "Tiwa's Vibe" ban over alcoholbullet

Related Articles

Toyin Abraham Did actress just accuse Mercy Aigbe of destroying her marriage?
Linda Ikeji All you need to know about media boss' pregnancy
"Seven and a Half Date" See photos of Mercy Johnson, Sola Sobowale, Toyin Aimakhu, Bayray Mcnwizu on set
Mercy Aigbe, Toyin Aimakhu 5 things Yoruba Nollywood actresses have in common that will blow your mind
Mercy Johnson Actress loses mum
Aisha Abimbola Late actress' husband speaks on tragic loss of his wife
Tonto Dikeh Actress has got a message for those slamming Linda Ikeji
Photo Of The Day 'Pregnancy' looks good on Mercy Aigbe!
Linda Ikeji Media entrepreneur defends herself following troll over pregnancy before marriage
Mo'Cheddah "I suffered depression for 4 years," says singer

Celebrities

Teddy A
Teddy A Reality T.V. star called out by his baby mama
Teddy A
Teddy A (BBNaija) Reality T.V. star gets conferred with chieftaincy title
Ras Kimono dies at age 60
Ras Kimono Tributes pour in as legendary singer is remembered
Governor Okowa calls for sustainable peace Delta
Ifeanyi Okowa Delta state governor mourns Ras Kimono, describes him as true music legend