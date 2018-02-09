Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Eucharia Anunobi laments the absence of her late son

Eucharia Anunobi "My home is so silent now without my son" actress laments

The death of Eucharia Anunobi's son, Raymond still feels like a deep fresh cut in the heart of the veteran actress.

  Published: 2018-02-09
Eucharia Anunobi speaks about the demise of her son, Raymond play

Eucharia Anunobi speaks about the demise of her son, Raymond

(Instagram/EuchariaAnunobi)
Eucharia Anunobi has lamented about how she misses her late son, Raymond Ekwu whose absence has made her house now silent.

The veteran actress turned evangelist in a chat with Inside Nollywood revealed that she has lost the joy of doing a couple of things;

"My home is so silent now without my son. every time I peep into his room to see if he is there. When I drive back home, I long to see his smiling face radiating that joy of seeing me back. Cooking has lost its joy because he is not there to ask all those questions. My son, my baby, the most considerate child, adorable giant, I miss him," she said.

Eucharia Anunobi play

Eucharia Anunobi

(Instagram/EuchariaAnunobi)

ALSO READ: 7 celebrities who have lost loved ones

Eucharia Anunobi pays tribute to late son

It would be recalled that in December 2017, 3 months after mourning her son, Eucharia Anunobi took to her Instagram page where she penned down a heartfelt message. In the lengthy emotional message, the actress spoke about the very close relationship she shared with him.

Eucharia Anunobi play

Eucharia Anunobi

(mjemagazine)

Actress' son was laid to rest

Raymond Ekwu was laid to rest on Tuesday, September 5, 2017, in Lagos and the burial ceremony had in attendance a number of colleagues of Eucharia in attendance including Ini Edo, Rita Dominic, Monalisa Chinda, Lilian Bach and veteran movie producer, Lancelot Oduwa Imasuen.

The burial of Euchari Anunobi's son play

The burial of Euchari Anunobi's son

(Yaba Left )

When she lost her son

Eucharia Anunobi lost her son, Raymond to sickle cell anaemia, on August 22, 2017, he died at the age of 15 and was a product of the marriage between her and ex-husband, Charles Ekwu.

