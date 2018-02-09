Eucharia Anunobi laments the absence of her late son

news

Eucharia Anunobi has lamented about how she misses her late son, Raymond Ekwu whose absence has made her house now silent.

The veteran actress turned evangelist in a chat with Inside Nollywood revealed that she has lost the joy of doing a couple of things;

"My home is so silent now without my son. every time I peep into his room to see if he is there. When I drive back home, I long to see his smiling face radiating that joy of seeing me back. Cooking has lost its joy because he is not there to ask all those questions. My son, my baby, the most considerate child, adorable giant, I miss him," she said.

ALSO READ: 7 celebrities who have lost loved ones

Eucharia Anunobi pays tribute to late son

It would be recalled that in December 2017, 3 months after mourning her son, Eucharia Anunobi took to her Instagram page where she penned down a heartfelt message . In the lengthy emotional message, the actress spoke about the very close relationship she shared with him.

Actress' son was laid to rest

Raymond Ekwu was laid to rest on Tuesday, September 5, 2017, in Lagos and the burial ceremony had in attendance a number of colleagues of Eucharia in attendance including Ini Edo, Rita Dominic, Monalisa Chinda, Lilian Bach and veteran movie producer, Lancelot Oduwa Imasuen.

When she lost her son