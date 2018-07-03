Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Ernest Obi welcomes son

Ernest Obi Actor welcomes son

Ernest Obi has welcomed a son and he is pretty excited about it.

  • Published:
Ernest Obi play

Ernest Obi

(nigeriafilms)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ernest Obi is probably the happiest man on earth at the moment as he has welcomed a son with his wife.

The veteran actor made this know a few days ago on his Instagram page where he posted a photo of the adorable baby and captioned it with a very inspirational quote.

"Blessed Beyond the Understanding Of Men I Have Consistently Been. Who Am I To Be Constantly Overwhelmed With Overflowing Grace Of D Almighty. OJIOFOR is Here. The Ikoro resounds For It Has Stories To Tell About The Birth Of A Son To D Land Of Ukpor," he wrote.

 

Congratulations to the amazingly talented actor from all of us at PULSE. Another happy celebrity dad right now is Timaya who recently welcomed his third child.

Ernest Obi play

Ernest Obi

(nigeriafilms)

ALSO READ: Tekno's adorable photo with his baby is priceless!

Timaya welcomes 3rd child with 2nd baby mama

Timaya play

Timaya

 

A few days ago, Timaya announced to his fans and followers that he has welcomed his third child with his second baby mama.

The singer announced the great news on his Instagram page on Sunday, July 1st, 2018. He put up a photo of the newborn baby with a very cute caption. "EMMANUEL. Thank U LORD!" A few weeks ago, we announced to you guys that Chuddy K had welcomed a set of twins with his wife.

Chuddy K welcomes twins with wife

Chuddy K play

Chuddy K

(Instagram/ChuddyK)

 

Back in June, we got the good news that Chuddy K had welcomed not just one but twins with his wife. The music star took to his Instagram page on Thursday, June 14, 2018, where he posted a photo of himself and the adorable babies with smiles all over his face. He went on to caption the photo with a quote.

"Overwhelming with joy..if anyone told me I was gn be baba beji I would have said its a lie...my angels are here," he wrote.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua

Odion E. Okonofua  is a Celebrity reporter at Pulse Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own a radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

Top 3

1 Davido Singer goes flat on the floor as he greets Ooni of Ife [Photos]bullet
2 Fathia Balogun Celebrities storm actress' mother's burial [Photos]bullet
3 Drake Keep calm guys and check out 25 sexy photos of rapper's...bullet

Related Articles

Martins Njubuigbo Veteran actor loses battle with Liver disease
Gloria Anozie Actress to celebrate 25 years in Nollywood with visit to orphanage, novelty match
City People Entertainment Awards 2016 "Suru L'ere," "Tinsel," Adeniyi Johnson, Mide Martins among nominees
Steve Eboh AGN sets up caretaker committee, appoints actor chairman
Martins Njubuigbo Popular Abuja cleric gives ailing actor N1million for surgery
Ernest Asuzu A former star actor now plagued with health issues
Martins Njubuigbo Veteran actor reportedly suffering from liver failure
Eve Esin Actress makes producing debut with "Spirits"
Pulse List Watch 3 classics featuring Pete Edochie and Liz Benson
Pulse List 6 Nollywood actors who cried out for help before dying

Celebrities

Teju Babyface with his wife, Oluwatobiloba Banjoko at their babies naming ceremony
Teju Babyface Celebrities storm comedian's twins naming ceremony [Photos]
Stella Damasus
Stella Damasus Actress says people would rather beg online than actually work
Juliet Ibrahim
Juliet Ibrahim Actress says she bought her 1st house when she was 29 years old
Victoria Kimani
Victoria Kimani Singer denies romantic relationship with L.A.X.