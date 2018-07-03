Ernest Obi welcomes son

news

Ernest Obi is probably the happiest man on earth at the moment as he has welcomed a son with his wife.

The veteran actor made this know a few days ago on his Instagram page where he posted a photo of the adorable baby and captioned it with a very inspirational quote.

"Blessed Beyond the Understanding Of Men I Have Consistently Been. Who Am I To Be Constantly Overwhelmed With Overflowing Grace Of D Almighty. OJIOFOR is Here. The Ikoro resounds For It Has Stories To Tell About The Birth Of A Son To D Land Of Ukpor," he wrote.

Congratulations to the amazingly talented actor from all of us at PULSE. Another happy celebrity dad right now is Timaya who recently welcomed his third child.

Timaya welcomes 3rd child with 2nd baby mama

A few days ago, Timaya announced to his fans and followers that he has welcomed his third child with his second baby mama.

The singer announced the great news on his Instagram page on Sunday, July 1st, 2018. He put up a photo of the newborn baby with a very cute caption. "EMMANUEL. Thank U LORD!" A few weeks ago, we announced to you guys that Chuddy K had welcomed a set of twins with his wife.

Chuddy K welcomes twins with wife

Back in June, we got the good news that Chuddy K had welcomed not just one but twins with his wife . The music star took to his Instagram page on Thursday, June 14, 2018, where he posted a photo of himself and the adorable babies with smiles all over his face. He went on to caption the photo with a quote.

"Overwhelming with joy..if anyone told me I was gn be baba beji I would have said its a lie...my angels are here," he wrote.