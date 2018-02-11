Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Eric Arubayi remembered one year later

Eric Arubayi Family remembers late gospel singer one year later

One year later, family, friends and loved ones remember late gospel singer, Eric Arubayi, following his shocking death.

  • Published:
Eric Arubayi play

Eric Arubayi

(Press)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Family, friends, and loved ones remember Eric Arubayi, one year after his shocking death.

A memorial post was shared on Sunday, February 11, via his Instagram page, remembering the gospel singer that died after a brief illness.

 

See the post below:

ALSO READ: Here's everything you should know about the late Gospel singer

Eric Arubayi play

Eric Arubayi

(Instagram)
 

A tragic loss

Numerous sources revealed that the Gospel singer and runner-up of the first season of Idols West Africa died after battling a brief illness.

Family sources later revealed that he died after taking an expired drug meant to treat his malaria and typhoid ailment.

The singer who was in his early 30s, reportedly fell ill earlier this week and was rushed to the Delta State University Teaching Hospital, where he died on February 11, 2017.

Eric Arubayi and his wife, Chinonso play

Eric Arubayi and his wife, Chinonso

(instagram)

 

Eric Arubayi is survived by his wife, Chinonso Aribayi, a son, two brothers, a sister and parents, Professor and Professor (Mrs) Eric Arubayi.

Mourning Eric Arubayi

Many Nigerian music acts have expressed their sadness over the untimely death of Eric Arubayi.

Eric Arubayi funeral details play

Eric Arubayi funeral details

(LIB)

 

Top Nigerian rapper M.I Abaga tweeted "Join me to celebrate my friend Eric Arubayi's life. we cry.. but not as those without faith for we know we will meet again.. Rest In Peace."

ALSO READ: Celebrities mourn singer’s death

Rick Nwanso who handled the late singer's PR affairs also tweeted on the sad loss. "1 Cor. 15:55. Rest In Peace my bro @EricArubayi. You were the first to believe in me as a PR practitioner. You are forever in my heart."

May his gentle soul continue to rest in peace.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Ebony Reign Corpse of soldier who died with singer, to be court-martialedbullet
2 Eucharia Anunobi "My home is so silent now without my son" actress lamentsbullet
3 Photo Of The Day Tonto Dikeh is a good Samaritanbullet

Related Articles

Eric Arubayi Praiz remembers late singer on his birthday
Eric Arubayi Family releases late singer's burial details
Eric Arubayi Late gospel singer's family releases touching tribute
Eric Arubayi Family finally breaks silence on singer's death
Eric Arubayi 'He is with God now' says Pastor Paul Adefarasin on late singer
Eric Arubayi Celebrities mourn singer’s death
Eric Arubayi Gospel singer dies after brief illness
Celebrity Birthdays Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Eric Arubayi are a year older today
Celebrity Birthday Ebuka, Eric Arubayi are a year older

Celebrities

Caroline Danjuma.
Caroline Danjuma Actress loses grandma
Victoria Kimani Fan receives 'hot slap' for grabbing singer's ass
3 things about the 'Lilian Esoro - Ubi Franklin' divorce that made me RME
Ubi Franklin What is going on between TBoss and artiste manager?
Darey Art Alade
Darey Art Alade Singer's wife sends him a heartfelt message on his birthday