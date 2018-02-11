Eric Arubayi remembered one year later

One year later, family, friends and loved ones remember late gospel singer, Eric Arubayi, following his shocking death.
A memorial post was shared on Sunday, February 11, via his Instagram page, remembering the gospel singer that died after a brief illness.
See the post below:
We remember... ONE year on. On behalf of Eric Arubayi (Jr), we the family will like to thank you for your support through out the past one year. It's been a time of reflection for us and our consolation is that we know Eric is in a better place. He will continue to be part of us, and we are grateful for the time he spent with here. God bless you all. Signed: Management Team. #ericliveson
Numerous sources revealed that the Gospel singer and runner-up of the first season of Idols West Africa died after battling a brief illness.
Family sources later revealed that he died after taking an expired drug meant to treat his malaria and typhoid ailment.
The singer who was in his early 30s, reportedly fell ill earlier this week and was rushed to the Delta State University Teaching Hospital, where he died on February 11, 2017.
Eric Arubayi is survived by his wife, Chinonso Aribayi, a son, two brothers, a sister and parents, Professor and Professor (Mrs) Eric Arubayi.
Many Nigerian music acts have expressed their sadness over the untimely death of Eric Arubayi.
Top Nigerian rapper M.I Abaga tweeted "Join me to celebrate my friend Eric Arubayi's life. we cry.. but not as those without faith for we know we will meet again.. Rest In Peace."
Rick Nwanso who handled the late singer's PR affairs also tweeted on the sad loss. "1 Cor. 15:55. Rest In Peace my bro @EricArubayi. You were the first to believe in me as a PR practitioner. You are forever in my heart."
May his gentle soul continue to rest in peace.