eLDee loses mum

eLDee the Don has announced the passing on of his mother.

The veteran rapper announced the sad news on Monday, January 22, 2018, via his Instagram page where he posted a photo of his mum and captioned the photo with a quote "Rest well mom."

eLDee didn't reveal details about the sad incident.

eLDee's mum played a pivotal role in his music career from a young age. Fans of the veteran Nigerian rapper and producer have already reached out to him Instagram over his loss.

In November 2017, eLDee brought a unique angle to the trending Libya slave trade crisis . He was of the opinion that anyone who has a maid in his or her service is as guilty as those selling off immigrants in Libya.

After having a stellar career in music, eLDee launched Play Data in 2015. Play Data measures radio air play across Nigeria and charts music by the total number of plays each week.