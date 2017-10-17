Ed Sheeran has been reportedly knocked down by a car in London.

The 26-year-old music star was riding his bike when he got ran over by a car in London and has broken his right arm.

Ed Sheeran confirmed the latest development with an Instagram post showing his right arm wrapped in a white plaster cast, and his left arm strapped up in a navy shoulder bandage.

"I've had a bit of a bicycle accident and I’m currently waiting on some medical advice, which may affect some of my upcoming shows. Please stay tuned for further news. Ed x," he wrote. From all indications, this accident happened on Monday, October 16, 2017.

He's due to play a host of tour dates in Asia over the next couple of weeks, which may well be canceled if he's unable to perform with a broken arm.

Ed's first date is scheduled for October 22 in Taipei, followed by appearances in Osaka, Seoul in South Korea, Tokyo in Japan, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Singapore, before moving on to Malaysia and Thailand in mid-November.

His last dates for 2017 are penned in for November 19 in Mumbai, India, and November 23 in Dubai.

