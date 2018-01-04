Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Jewel Obi-Uchendu says 'up NEPA'

Ebuka "My daughter says 'Up NEPA' when she hasn't even said 'mummy' yet" says media personality

Ebuka says his daughter has started saying the popular slogan in her early age.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ebuka-Obi Uchendu and daughter play

Ebuka-Obi Uchendu and daughter

(lib)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ebuka-Obi Uchendu is beside himself with excitement; His little girl, Jewel Obi-Uchendu, who is barely one-year-old is talking!

She just isn't saying what you would have imagined.

ALSO READ: This portrait of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and family

Ebuka, daughter, Jeweluchi Jasmine Obi-Uchendu and wife Cynthia Obianodo. play

Ebuka, daughter, Jeweluchi Jasmine Obi-Uchendu and wife Cynthia Obianodo.

(Instagram)

 

Sadly, some of her first few words were, "Up Nepa" and according to her actor dad, she hasn't even said mummy yet!

Boy, can we relate.

He shared the information via a series of tweets and apparently, his daughter's nanny and PHCN are to blame for this.

play

 

But what's his own? She says daddy very well!

ALSO READ: TV host reveals daughter's name

Ebuka-Obi and his wife, Cynthia Uchendu, got married on February 6, 2016 in a lavish ceremony and welcomed their baby girl on Wednesday, November 9, 2016.

Cynthia debuted her bump at singer Omawumi's birthday bash before confirming the news via social media.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Mercy Aigbe Actress is in the news on her birthday but for all the wrong...bullet
2 Fathia Balogun Ex-husband Saheed Balogun sprays money on actress at...bullet
3 Wizkid Singer seen kissing mysterious lady in night club (Video)bullet

Related Articles

Ebuka Obi Uchendu Meet popular media personality's girlfriend
#ManCrushMonday 5 Reasons Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Stays Nigeria's Most Eligible Bachelor
Ebuka Obi-Uchendu TV host reveals daughter's name
Ebuka Obi-Uchendu "We miss you" media personality mourns mother-in-law
Photo Of The Day This portrait of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and family
DJ Cuppy DJ finally opens up on relationship with Victor Anichebe
Media's Fault! Princess Speaks on Failed Marriage
Banky W Singer Enrols in New York Film Academy
Toke's 30th Birthday Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Ice Prince, Gideon Okeke, Others Celebrate With OAP
The Future Awards Africa 2014 All the highlights from the award show (Photos)

Celebrities

Ciara goes braless
Ciara Singer poses almost naked in sexy bedroom photos
Wizkid and Jada Pollock
Wizkid Singer's baby mama finally reveals son's face
 
DJ Cuppy Celeb might be having man troubles
Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde
Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Actress is shocked some people give their January salaries to the church