Ebuka-Obi Uchendu is beside himself with excitement; His little girl, Jewel Obi-Uchendu, who is barely one-year-old is talking!

She just isn't saying what you would have imagined.

Sadly, some of her first few words were, "Up Nepa" and according to her actor dad, she hasn't even said mummy yet!

Boy, can we relate.

He shared the information via a series of tweets and apparently, his daughter's nanny and PHCN are to blame for this.

But what's his own? She says daddy very well!

Ebuka-Obi and his wife, Cynthia Uchendu, got married on February 6, 2016 in a lavish ceremony and welcomed their baby girl on Wednesday , November 9, 2016.