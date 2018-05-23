E-Money's cars impounded by customs over duty fees

news

The Nigeria Customs Service has reportedly impounded music mogul, E-Money's newly imported luxury cars (10 in number) over import duty.

According to Vanguard, the said vehicles were seized over underpayment of duty on the vehicles. It reported that the cars were initially cleared at the Apapa customs command before it was intercepted following a tip-off.

A source close to Vanguard says that E-Money visited the visited the Unit to try and take back custody of the vehicles, but that the Unit leadership had insisted on complete payment of duty before the vehicles can be released to him. Vanguard also reports that the music mogul paid over N6M before the cars where finally released to him.

“We have released the vehicles to him. He came and paid over N6 million. I think about N6.7 million or thereabouts," Customs Area Controller, CAC, Garba Mohammed confirmed to Vanguard.

E-Money might have paid some millions to get his cars of the customs but doesn't look like his bank account will be feeling it because we all know how wealthy this guy is and his love for luxury cars.

E-Money flaunts wealth on Instagram

E-Money has joined the list of celebrities who have been showing off their wealth on Instagram lately . The music mogul took his Instagram page on Friday, March 16, 2018, where he posted photos of one of his numerous exotic cars and he sure looked dapper in his well-tailored agbada.

E-Money went on to caption the photos with a quote which had to do with him not believing in failure and not giving up as it isn't an option.

"We do not think Failure... We can't think failure... We don't think failure... We can't comprehend failure... We have a mindset... Failure is not an option... it doesn't work with Our system....#it is too late to fail Amen #we are too loaded to be empty Amen.. Have a blessed week ahead.." he wrote.