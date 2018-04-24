news

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is a father for the third time !

The Jumanji actor shared the happy news via Snapchat on Monday, April, 23, 2018, looking happier than a clam as he clutched his new born in his arms.

He also revealed the news in an emotional Instagram post saying that he and his wife, Lauren Hashian welcomed a baby girl, Tiana Gia Johnson.

"Skin to skin. Our mana. Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world.

"Tiana Gia Johnson came into this world like a force of nature and Mama [Lauren Hashian] labored and delivered like a true rockstar," he wrote.

"I was raised and surrounded by strong, loving women all my life, but after participating in baby Tia’s delivery, it’s hard to express the new level of love, respect and admiration I have for [Hashian] and all mamas and women out there," Johnson adds.

He also had something for the dads, encouraging them to "watch your child being born," while calling it a "life changer."

Big congrats to him and his family!

Tiana Gia Johnson is The Rock's second daughter with Lauren after they welcomed their first daughter , Jasmine on December 16, 2015.

However, The Rock is also father to 17-year-old Simone from a previous marriage with ex-wife Dany Garcia.