The Rock also revealed the news in an emotional Instagram post, saying that he and his wife, Lauren Hashian welcomed a baby girl, Tiana Gia Johnson.
The Jumanji actor shared the happy news via Snapchat on Monday, April, 23, 2018, looking happier than a clam as he clutched his new born in his arms.
He also revealed the news in an emotional Instagram post saying that he and his wife, Lauren Hashian welcomed a baby girl, Tiana Gia Johnson.
ALSO READ: Actor reveals baby daughter’s name
"Skin to skin. Our mana. Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world.
"Tiana Gia Johnson came into this world like a force of nature and Mama [Lauren Hashian] labored and delivered like a true rockstar," he wrote.
"I was raised and surrounded by strong, loving women all my life, but after participating in baby Tia’s delivery, it’s hard to express the new level of love, respect and admiration I have for [Hashian] and all mamas and women out there," Johnson adds.
See the full post below:
Skin to skin. Our mana. Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world. Tiana Gia Johnson came into this world like a force of nature and Mama @laurenhashianofficial labored and delivered like a true rockstar. I was raised and surrounded by strong, loving women all my life, but after participating in baby Tia#emo#4oCZ##s delivery, it#emo#4oCZ##s hard to express the new level of love, respect and admiration I have for @laurenhashianofficial and all mamas and women out there. Word to the wise gentlemen, it#emo#4oCZ##s critical to be by your lady#emo#4oCZ##s head when she#emo#4oCZ##s delivering, being as supportive as you can.. holding hands, holding legs, whatever you can do. But, if you really want to understand the single most powerful and primal moment life will ever offer - watch your child being born. Its a life changer and the respect and admiration you have for a woman, will forever be boundless. And to my third and youngest daughter, Tiana Gia - like I did when your two older sisters Simone Alexandra and Jasmine Lia were born, you have my word, I#emo#4oCZ##ll love, protect, guide and make ya laugh for the rest of my life. Your crazy dad has many responsibilities and wears many hats in this big ol#emo#4oCZ## world, but being your dad will always be the one I#emo#4oCZ##m most proud to wear. Oh and one more thing.. you#emo#4oCZ##re gonna love rollin#emo#4oCZ## in daddy#emo#4oCZ##s pick up truck. #TianaGiaJohnson #3rdDaughter #BlessesAndGratefulMan #ImInTROUBLE
He also had something for the dads, encouraging them to "watch your child being born," while calling it a "life changer."
Big congrats to him and his family!
ALSO READ: Actor, girlfriend expecting 1st child after 9-year relationship
Tiana Gia Johnson is The Rock's second daughter with Lauren after they welcomed their first daughter, Jasmine on December 16, 2015.
However, The Rock is also father to 17-year-old Simone from a previous marriage with ex-wife Dany Garcia.