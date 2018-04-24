Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson announces birth of baby daughter

Dwayne Rock Johnson Actor welcomes third child

The Rock also revealed the news in an emotional Instagram post, saying that he and his wife, Lauren Hashian welcomed a baby girl, Tiana Gia Johnson.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Actor Dwayne Johnson arrives at the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Rampage' at the Microsoft Theatre on April 4, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. play

Actor Dwayne Johnson arrives at the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Rampage' at the Microsoft Theatre on April 4, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

(Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is a father for the third time!

The Jumanji actor shared the happy news via Snapchat on Monday, April, 23, 2018, looking happier than a clam as he clutched his new born in his arms.

He also revealed  the news in an emotional Instagram post saying that he and his wife, Lauren Hashian welcomed a baby girl, Tiana Gia Johnson.

ALSO READ: Actor reveals baby daughter’s name

Dwayne Johnson and girlfriend Lauren Hashian play

Dwayne Johnson and girlfriend Lauren Hashian

( Richard Shotwell/AP)

 

"Skin to skin. Our mana. Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world.

"Tiana Gia Johnson came into this world like a force of nature and Mama [Lauren Hashian] labored and delivered like a true rockstar," he wrote.

"I was raised and surrounded by strong, loving women all my life, but after participating in baby Tia’s delivery, it’s hard to express the new level of love, respect and admiration I have for [Hashian] and all mamas and women out there," Johnson adds.

See the full post below:

Skin to skin. Our mana. Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world. Tiana Gia Johnson came into this world like a force of nature and Mama @laurenhashianofficial labored and delivered like a true rockstar. I was raised and surrounded by strong, loving women all my life, but after participating in baby Tia#emo#4oCZ##s delivery, it#emo#4oCZ##s hard to express the new level of love, respect and admiration I have for @laurenhashianofficial and all mamas and women out there. Word to the wise gentlemen, it#emo#4oCZ##s critical to be by your lady#emo#4oCZ##s head when she#emo#4oCZ##s delivering, being as supportive as you can.. holding hands, holding legs, whatever you can do. But, if you really want to understand the single most powerful and primal moment life will ever offer - watch your child being born. Its a life changer and the respect and admiration you have for a woman, will forever be boundless. And to my third and youngest daughter, Tiana Gia - like I did when your two older sisters Simone Alexandra and Jasmine Lia were born, you have my word, I#emo#4oCZ##ll love, protect, guide and make ya laugh for the rest of my life. Your crazy dad has many responsibilities and wears many hats in this big ol#emo#4oCZ## world, but being your dad will always be the one I#emo#4oCZ##m most proud to wear. Oh and one more thing.. you#emo#4oCZ##re gonna love rollin#emo#4oCZ## in daddy#emo#4oCZ##s pick up truck. #TianaGiaJohnson #3rdDaughter #BlessesAndGratefulMan #ImInTROUBLE

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

He also had something for the dads, encouraging them to "watch your child being born," while calling it a "life changer."

Big congrats to him and his family!

ALSO READ: Actor, girlfriend expecting 1st child after 9-year relationship

Dwayne and baby play

Dwayne and baby

(Instagram)

 

Tiana Gia Johnson is The Rock's second daughter with Lauren after they welcomed their first daughter, Jasmine on December 16, 2015.

The Rock with his daughter Simone. play

The Rock with his daughter Simone.

(Instagram )

 

However, The Rock is also father to 17-year-old Simone from a previous marriage with ex-wife Dany Garcia.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Tonto Dikeh Actress flaunts new body, says its speaking in tonguesbullet
2 Teju Babyface Wife of standup comedian delivers twins after 6 yearsbullet
3 Korede Bello Mavin's singer graduates from NIJ with a distinctionbullet

Related Articles

Dwayne Johnson Actor is sexiest man alive 2016
Dwayne Johnson Actor gets popped on while trying to inspire daughter
Tyrese Gibson Actor shows support for Vin Diesel
Dwayne Johnson Star eulogises 7 year old fan who died of cancer
Dwayne Johnson Super star is an adorable daddy!
Kevin Hart The comedic rock star who is making a lot of money
Gabrielle Union Actress vehemently shuts down pregnancy rumours
Genevieve Nnaji Actress finally shows off her man crush
Dwayne Johnson Actor, Mark Wahlberg sued for $200 Million
Mark Salling 'Glee' actor arrested over possession of child porn

Celebrities

Dencia
Dencia "Chimamanda thinks like a backward clock" - Beauty entrepreneur bashes author
Adunni Ade
Adunni Ade Actress narrowly escapes car accident
9ice taking on Ruggedman
Ruggedman 9ice beats rapper in a game of football on PlayStation
According to local media in Zimbabwe Davido got into a fight with actress Boity
Davido Singer reportedly gets into a fight with SA actress Boity in Zimbabwe