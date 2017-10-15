D'Prince hint at marriage plans

D’Prince has revealed in very clear terms that he has plans to marry the mother of his child.

He made this statement during a recent interview with Punch, opening up on his plans to get married, being away from the spotlight to raise his now 2-year-old child, his upcoming album amongst other things.

Speaking on the issue of marriage, he said:

"I definitely have plans to get married to the mother of my child and as we speak, we are dating; we are in a relationship. I cannot say when I would get married because it is private information. The day I get married, no one would know.

"The reason why I am famous is because of my music and not my relationship life or family, so I want that to be my focus. What if my partner does not want to be in the limelight? I have to respect that. I don’t expose my private life."

Speaking on his hiatus from the music industry, D'Prince said:

"I would not say that I disappeared from the entertainment scene. I have been up and about and besides, I have a baby and I had to travel to set up my house in America. I was also recording an album and even though this is my second album, it feels like my first.

"To be frank, I actually needed quiet time to work on my music because a lot has been happening in the industry. Also, scarcity also increases the demand for a commodity."

On being a father, he said:

"Fatherhood has been awesome. Being a father has actually changed my life and because I have a child, I can say I am in a better place now. I wish this feeling of peace, settlement and vision for everyone. "A lot of test and challenges have come my way but being able to overcome them has really made me fulfilled. Initially, when my child was born, I was in shock because I did not believe that I had become a father. But apart from that, there was nothing scary."

D'Prince went on to add, "I am not leaving Mavin Records for anything because this is what we built from the outset. We evolved from Mo’hits to Mavin Records. Even though it is my brother’s record label, I cannot act in a nonchalant manner.

"If you really know me, I am the one that creates the rules here so I cannot break them. Anyone that chooses to disobey the rule would face the consequences but I plan on following my pace; I put a lot into consideration before recording my music."

The Mavin artiste has managed to keep his relation ship under wraps as most celebrities are wont to do these days and it seems to have done him some good.