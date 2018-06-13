Don Jazzy donates 500,000 naira to young boy in viral video

news

Since the emergence of the now viral video where a young boy, Taju went viral a lot of people have been sending help to him including Mavin Records boss, Don Jazzy who gave 500,000 naira to him.

According to comedian, AY who took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, June 13, 2018, he said Don Jazzy had contacted him to donate the said amount of money to help send Taju to school. He went on to put up a photo of the conversation he had with Don Jazzy where he promised to help the young boy.

"@donjazzy just reached out to me with 500k waiting for little Taju to go to school. We are still waiting to get proper information concerning meeting with him and his parents in Ibadan. Many thanks to @sotayogaga @funmiawelewa @adeniyijohnson who shared the video to our notice. I am so sure with the involvement of @moabudu @falzthebahdguy @iamsmade @_kehindebankole @iambimbothomas and other well-meaning Nigerians we shall make this happen to many other Tajus out there. God bless you all. #tajugoestoschool," he captioned the photo.

This is not the first time a celebrity will be making a kind gesture like this. Remember in May 2018, when comedian, I Go Dye revealed that he would be giving a youth a full scholarship through university.

Back in May 2018, I Go Dye gave hope to a lucky youth as he promised to send him through university on full scholarship.

The comedian made this known on his Instagram page on Wednesday, May 2, 2018, where he shared a story of how he met the youth who forced his way to him on stage while he was performing in Warri.