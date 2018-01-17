Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Don Jazzy apologises after body shaming lady on Instagram

Don Jazzy Mavin boss apologises after body shaming lady on Instagram

Don Jazzy's obsession for Rihanna landed him in trouble with an Instagram user who slammed him for body shaming her.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Don Jazzy apologizes for his controversial post on Instagram play

Don Jazzy apologizes for his controversial post on Instagram

(Mavin Entertainment )
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Revered music producer, Don Jazzy might have just crossed the line in his bid to reaffirm his undying lust love for US superstar singer Rihanna.

He shared a  photo collage of four women on Instagram (a popular meme on Twitter), using phone battery analogy to grade their looks by percentages.

With Rihanna as the fourth woman in the collage, the caption of the meme was "Your battery is your bae".

play

play

play

Obviously, we all know Don Jazzy has a thing for the global pop star Rihanna. Now, one of the ladies in the meme called out Don Jazzy. @theslumflower tweeted that the meme was essentially body shaming her.

ALSO READ: Don Jazzy is one step closer to 'Bae'

"I love being body shamed and slandered by Nigerian musicians. Thank you for being horrible @DONJAZZY. Hope it’s worth it!" she wrote.

The remorseful Mavin boss immediately apologised for his action and deleted the post. "Wasn't my intention to do that. Post has been deleted immediately. Please accept my sincere apology" he tweeted.

In December 2017, Don Jazzy reunited with his former Mo' Hits crew at Davido's 30 Billion Concert in Lagos.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

Top 3

1 Davido History of singer's crew member who assaulted airport officialsbullet
2 Dencia "I don't talk about my vagina in public" says singer concerning...bullet
3 Davido Singer steps out for the first time with girlfriendbullet

Related Articles

Photo Of The Day It's a group photo for Dbanj, Davido, Reekado Banks, Don Jazzy
I Go Dye Atiku Abubakar replies comedian over Twitter comments
Reekado Banks Singer gets surprise 24th birthday party from friends
Don Jazzy Music mogul reportedly fires bodyguard for shouting at a lady
Dr Sid Singer's three years marriage is reportedly in crisis
Pulse List 10 eligible celebrity bachelors now that Banky W is married

Celebrities

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's marriage advice to Banky & Adesua is timely & on point
Omotola Jalade Ekeinde Check out the big plans actress has for her 40th birthday!
Mercy Aigbe
Photo Of The Day Mercy Aigbe is ready to shoot at sight!
Ebuka
Pulse List 5 things you need to know about Ebuka
Bolatito Ladoja-Idakula
Bez Singer's wife opens up on postpartum depression