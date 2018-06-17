Doctors declared Ras Kimono fit three weeks before he died

news

According to Daddy Faizer, manager of the late Ras Kimono, the reggae legend was declared physically fit three weeks to his death.

Faizer made this statement during an interview with Punch's Sunday Scoop earlier in the week after efforts to reach Ras Kimono's only daughter, Oge Kimono, proved abortive.

The manager noted that the singer had not suffered from any illness prior to his death.

“Being his manager doesn’t mean I am a doctor. As far as I knew, he went for a medical test about three weeks ago and he was declared healthy. But you know how certain things happen. When death comes, it comes and no one can prevent it. We should leave all to God who knows better.”

When asked about the burial arrangements, Faizer said that the family would need to meet for the arrangements to be made as the death is still fresh.

He said, “We are in Africa; the burial plans will be decided by the family members. There is little we friends can do, but I am still trying to hold Kimono’s band together because they will have a role to play in his burial. So, whatever plans the family has, we will harmonise them and see how we can be of support. Once the plans are solid, it will be communicated to the public.”

Speaking on his friendship with Ras Kimono, Faizer said that they remained friends since their meeting in 1984.

“I was an undergraduate when I met Ras Kimono. Being friends with someone for 34 years means you guys must have a strong bond. He was a nice person and he would always share your problems. If you needed help and he was in a position to assist, he would gladly do so.”

Recall that Ras kimono is reported to have died after he slumped on Sunday, June 10, 2018, and was rushed to a hospital in Ikoyi.

May his soul continue to rest in peace.

COSON mourns reggae legend who dies at 60

Mr Tony Okoroji, Chairman of the Copyright Society of Nigeria (COSON), on Sunday lamented the demise of Nigerian reggae music legend Ras Kimono, who passed on at 60.

The iconic music legend reportedly died on Sunday at Lagoon Hospital in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Okoroji , who confirmed the report in a phone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN),described the death of the Delta State-born singer as “shocking and a big loss to the entertainment industry.”

“Right now I am talking to you from the Lagoon Hospital, and I can inform you that Ras Kimono is no more.

“His death came as a shock, because I spoke with him yesterday.

“He will be terribly missed, as he was not just a board member of COSON, but a personal friend who gave me 100% support.

”He was supposed to travel to the United States today before he complained of a a minor illness last night,”he said.

Okoroji, however, stressed that solace should be drawn from the fact that the late reggae legend left indelible footprints as a passionate artiste who contributed his quota to the growth of Nigerian music.

He, therefore, prayed God to grant his family the strength to bear the irreparable loss, adding that COSON and the entire music industry would celebrate the life and times of the late singer.

NAN reports that Ras Kimono, born Ekeleke Elumelu on May 9,1958, started his music career as a member of the legendary Jastix Reggae Ital, alongside Majek Fashek, Amos McRoy Jegg and Black Rice Osagie.

His music was greatly influenced by the poverty, inequality and hardship he witnessed in his early life.

He released his solo debut album “Under pressure” on the Premier Music label in 1989, which propelled him to instant continental stardom.

The album had hits like “Under pressure”, “Natty get jail” and the massive hit “Rhumba Style.”

He later released a string of hit albums, touring all over Africa, Europe and the United States,promoting his brand of reggae music.

Ras Kimono won several awards including the Nigeria Music Awards, Fame Music Award, and before his death he was still performing to fan-base of all ages, and his brand of music still remained timeless.