The burial arrangement for Olugbemiga Abiodun aka DJ Olu has been revealed by his family.

According to blogger, Laila, a source very close to the family says DJ Olu will be buried on Thursday, October 12, 2017.

There will be a Service of Songs in his honor on Wednesday, October 11th, 2017 at Olaniwun Ajayi Gardens in Banana Island. Funeral service holds tomorrow Thursday, October 12th, 2017 at Emmanuel’s Chapel in Banana Island and interment follows same tomorrow at Ikoyi vaults.

This new development is coming a day after the family of DJ Olu had released a press statement praying that the public should allow them to mourn their son privately. They also said an official autopsy would be conducted and the result would be made available soon.

It would be recalled that a source at the Lagos State Police Command confided in Punchng that drugs were found in the car where DJ Olu and his friend, Chime's corpses were found.

According to the source, operatives from the Ikoyi Police Division received a distress call that two young men were lying lifeless in a car.

“A team raced to the scene. On getting there, the lifeless bodies of two adult males were found in a BMW car, with number plate, KJA 631 AY, at the underground garage of Block B, Banana Island.

"After making some inquiries, the victims were identified as Olugbenga Abiodun, 25. He lived on Block 11 of the estate. The other victim, Chime Amaechi, was also aged 25,” the source said.

Another source who spoke to Punchng said they vomited blood from their mouth and bled from their noses.

"They were found dead in the car and blood was coming out of their noses and mouths.

A doctor was also at the scene. Physical examination of the bodies indicated that the victims must have died of an overdose of substances suspected to be hard drugs. The substances were found in the car," the source said

DJ Olu until his death was Davido's private DJ was found dead in his car on Saturday, October 7, 2017, with his friend, Chime. This sad event happened just a few days after Tagbo another friend of Davido was also found dead in his car at a general hospital.

This appears to be in one of the lowest times of his life since the tragic death of three of his friends in the space of one week.