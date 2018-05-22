DJ Humility celebrates grandmother as she clocks 100

news

DJ Humility is celebrating his grandmother who just clocked 100 years of age.

The veteran rapper took to his Instagram page on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, where he shared a photo of his beautiful grandmother who still looks young and strong.

"Hurray!!! My Grandmother is 100years Old Today," he captioned the photo. Another celebrity whose relative clocked 100 recently is the activist and singer Charly Boy.

Charly Boy celebrates mum as she clocks 100!

Charly Boy had a lot of good words to say about his mother as she celebrated 100th birthday . The veteran singer and self-acclaimed "Area Fada" took to his Instagram page on Monday, May 7, 2018, where he sang praises of his mother. He called her rugged, serene and peaceful while also praying that God continued to protect her.

We love it when celebrities post cute photos of their parents and pour accolades on them during their birthdays.

