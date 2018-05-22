Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

DJ Humility celebrates grandmother as she clocks 100

DJ Humility has taken out time to celebrate his grandmother who just turned 100 years old.

DJ Humility is celebrating his grandmother who just clocked 100 years of age.

The veteran rapper took to his Instagram page on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, where he shared a photo of his beautiful grandmother who still looks young and strong.

"Hurray!!! My Grandmother is 100years Old Today," he captioned the photo. Another celebrity whose relative clocked 100 recently is the activist and singer Charly Boy.

 

Charly Boy celebrates mum as she clocks 100!

Charly Boy with his mother who just clocked 100 years of age play

Charly Boy with his mother who just clocked 100 years of age

(Instagram/CharlyBoy)

 

Charly Boy had a lot of good words to say about his mother as she celebrated 100th birthday. The veteran singer and self-acclaimed "Area Fada" took to his Instagram page on Monday, May 7, 2018, where he sang praises of his mother. He called her rugged, serene and peaceful while also praying that God continued to protect her.

We love it when celebrities post cute photos of their parents and pour accolades on them during their birthdays.

Desmond Elliot celebrates mum on her 70th birthday

Desmond Elliot play

Desmond Elliot

(Instagram/DesmondElliot)

 

Desmond Elliot sent his mother a very cute message to his mother when she celebrated her 70th birthday. The actor turned politician took to his Instagram page on Thursday, February 22, 2018, where he posted a really beautiful photo of his ageless mother and also had amazing words to say about his mother

