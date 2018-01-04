Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

DJ Cuppy is dealing with something and we are dying to know

DJ Cuppy Celeb might be having man troubles

DJ Cuppy just shared a post that suggests that she is upset and its so unlike her.

  play
DJ Cuppy seems to be dealing with something and we are dying for some inside information right about now.

The celebrity DJ shared a post on Snapchat with the comment, "Tell your boyfriend to stop texting me."

ALSO READ: Celeb reacts to claim that she dumped Victor Anichebe

DJ Cuppy play

DJ Cuppy

(snapchat)

 

Of course, this has got our investigative juices flowing and we cannot help but wonder who she is referring to.

You will recall that the Cuppy only recently split from footballer boyfriend, Victor Anichebe, but is yet to reveal the reason for the split.

DJ Cuppy and Victor Anichebe. play

DJ Cuppy and Victor Anichebe.

(Twitter)

 

Could she have discovered that she was the side chic?

She would not be alone there.

Media personality, Laloye Oyatogun only recently revealed that she had the same experience and on Christmas day no less.

play

 

ALSO READ: DJ Cuppy's boyfriend surprises her with a G-Wagon

But she is shaking it off and going into 2018, optimistic.

