DJ Cuppy gets assurance from Asa Asika

DJ Cuppy Billionaire heiress gets 'Assurance' from Asa Asika

You've got to see this cute photo of DJ Cuppy and Asa Asika on Twitter.

Difficult to make it as a black female - DJ Cuppy

DJ Cuppy

If you think Davido is the only one giving assurance to his girlfriend then we bring to you the latest couple with the package, DJ Cuppy, and sweetheart, Asa Asika.

So you all know this isn't a figment of our imagination, DJ Cuppy actually gave us the perception that she is getting assurance from her boyfriend, Asa Asika when she took to her Twitter page on Tuesday, May 15, 2018, and posted a cute photo showing them all loved up.

"Assurance @AsaAsika      #Pluppy" she captioned the photo.

 

This is another celebrity couple love story we've watched for a while and they seem to be growing stronger by the day. It is devoid of drama and noise but everytime DJ Cuppy and Asa Asika decide to post a photo of themselves or mention themselves on social media, it gets us all buzzing and excited.

DJ Cuppy officially confirms her relationship with Asa Asika

DJ Cuppy officially confirms her relationship with Asa Asika

ALSO READ: DJ Cuppy shares bedroom photo with boyfriend, Asa Asika

It's official! DJ Cuppy is Asa Asika's girlfriend

DJ Cuppy at the The Amref Health Africa ArtBall

DJ Cuppy at the The Amref Health Africa ArtBall

Yep! It is no longer a puzzle as it is now obvious that DJ Cuppy is Asa Asika's girlfriend. You know we've all been wondering when these guys would make official their relationship, well DJ Cuppy has finally let the cat out of the bag.

DJ Cuppy, Asa Asika

DJ Cuppy, Asa Asika

On Tuesday, March 20, 2018, Asa Asika took to his Twitter page to announce his clients' endorsement deal. "Both my clients have Pepsi deals now! DJ Obi x Davido! @PlugNG way!" he wrote.

It didn't take long before DJ Cuppy responded to the tweet, "AND your girlfriend!   " she added.

