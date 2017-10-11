Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

DJ Cuppy confirms separation from Victor Anichebe

DJ Cuppy Music producer confirms separation from Victor Anichebe

Long distance was stated as one of the reasons for their separation but both have however remained cordial.

  Published:
DJ Cuppy and Victor Anichebe.

DJ Cuppy and Victor Anichebe.

(Twitter)
DJ Cuppy confirmed that she is no longer dating former Sunderland striker, Victor Anichebe, ending an over lingering fixation on her by rumour mongers.

She stated in an interview on Lagos radio, The Beat FM that their relationship had to end due to the fact that they were regions apart, but this has not affected their friendship.

DJ Cuppy.

DJ Cuppy.

(Press)

 

"I literally do not have a boo. I and Victor are not together anymore. The picture I put up recently was a picture of us when we were together. We are still friends. People find it so weird.

"I feel like we just...He lives in China, I moved here. Time difference. It was really difficult. Anyone that knows footballers know that their schedules are crazy and my schedule is also crazy. So it was just difficult but he is such a great guy," she said.

ALSO READ: Celeb reacts to claim that she dumped Victor Anichebe

The disc jockey has had to endure about two weeks of gossip concerning her relationship with Anichebe who now plays as a striker with China's Beijing Enterprises.

play (Snapchat/Cuppymusic)

 

Earlier reports suggested that she sent her ex parking from her hotel while they were both on vacation.

