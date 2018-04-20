Dilly denies being arrested for attempted murder of Runtown

news

Record label owner and boss of Dilly motors, Okwudili Umenyiora, has denied reports that he was arrested by the police for attempted murder.

According to Linda Ikeji, Okwudili was arrested at a gym by policemen from Alagbon, Lagos state.

The EricMany Entertainment boss' purported arrest was because he allegedly pulled a gun on singer Runtown and threatened to kill him.

Runtown was signed to EricMany in 2014 until the singer abruptly terminated the contract due to alleged breaches, threat to life and extortion.

Okwudili, however, dismissed reports of his arrest when Pulse contacted him.

When asked if he was truly in police custody, he laughed and said "It is not true".

In a previous interview with Pulse, Runtown had accused his former boss of bullying, mental torture, and rip off.

"...Before EricMany I already did the ‘Gallardo’ video on my own, I paid N4.5 million for the video, exclusive of the money I used to push the song. You all know much it takes to push a song in Africa. I also did ‘Successful’, on my own.

"The first video we did together was ‘Domot’, I noticed that when money started coming in from shows, I was having a lot bookings, and I noticed that the label started taking all the money. The contract stated that I get my percentage which is 35%, until when we recoup like half of what we invest in the career, then we will renegotiate the contract. I accepted and said let’s go ahead...", Runtown partly said in the interview.