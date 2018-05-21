Did Yvonne Orji show off her boo?

news

Guys, it looks like Yvonne Orji has finally found love after a very cute photo of the actress and a certain cute hunky showed up on Instagram.

The actress took to her Instagram page where she shared a cute photo of an American soccer player, Emmanuel Acho, and herself all loved up. She went to caption the photo with a quote referencing Jesus.

"Jesus out here answering prayers on a Sunday," she wrote. Don't we all love it when a celebrity finds love and they are willing to share the moment with us? This is one love story we hope to see grow and hopefully lead to the altar.

Yvonne Orji talks saving her virginity till marriage

It is no longer news that "Insecure" actress Yvonne Orji is a virgin at 33. The movie star in a recent interview with People says she is saving herself for marriage . Explaining her dedication to her Christian faith, Orji says she's happy to talk about the subject in hopes that it'll help people understand.

She told People, "I wasn't going to hide it just because I'm on TV. I’m open, because why not?". “I’m grounded in who I am. Before any of the fame happened, I sat down with myself and with God and thought, when I make it, how do you want me to represent you while I’m here?”. she said.

Yvonne Orji speaks of her faith, hustle and more

Yvonne Orji, made popular for her role as Molly on Issa Rae’s “Insecure,” is no newbie on the Hollywood movie scene.