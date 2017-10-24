Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Jim Iyke :  Did actor's publicity stunt with Nadia Buhari work?

We take a look at Jim Iyke's claims to have had a scripted relationship with Nadia Buhari.

  • Published:
Jim Iyke and Nadia Buari play

(Instagram )
Celebrities of today would do just anything to rise to stardom or maintain their position as A-listers in the society.

As funny as it may sound, these guys would create a non-existent romantic relationship just to create buzz or remain in the press.

Jim Iyke is a typical example of one of those celebrities who can come with a fake love story just for hype.

Jim Iyke is known well for not taking nonsense from anyone that steps on his shoes play

(Instagram/Jim.Iyke)

Let's go back to when Jim Iyke started his reality television show "Jim Iyke Unscripted," in 2013. Not everyone from this side of the world could really understand why we wanted another reality TV show aired.

Jim Iyke takes on sartorial style in white suit and sandals play

(Instagram)

Well, the reality show commenced with him showing off his new trophy girlfriend and actress, Nadia Buhari, a relationship that was the envy of all. This relationship sure did bring a lot of attention to the actors and both Nollywood and the Ghana movie industry were talking about the pair.

In 2013, Nadia Buari was seen wearing rings which sparked up a conversation about her being engaged to Jim Iyke. "When you look at these rings, I think there are three of the same kind of ring so is this an engagement ring? I think you guys want to make a story out of nothing" she was reported as saying.

Jim Iyke and Nadia Buhari play

(BellaNaija)

A year later, cracks would appear in their relationship with rumours of them splitting up. Jim Iyke would later post a photo of him and Nadia on his Instagram page to dispel these rumours.

The trick seemed to have worked as it was reported that the Nollywood actor had proposed to Nadia Buari in March 2014. The scam of a relationship would be questioned when it was announced that Nadia Buari was pregnant and Jim Iyke was not the father.

Jim Iyke in a recent interview revealed that he was never in a relationship with Nadia Buhari, claiming that the relationship was based on the script for his reality show. Can you imagine?

Jim Iyke in ripped denim play

(instagram)

 

Now we've all accepted the fact that he used her to gain "viewership" and fan base for his reality show, but the truth is, that publicity stunt didn't turn the show into a blockbuster or must watch. It didn't make everyone stay glued to their television sets, so coming up with the story of scripted relationship just for a reality TV show is so not Nigerian.

At the end of the day we all have to ask ourselves the same question, did this publicity stunt relationship with Nadia Buhari work for Jim Iyke's vision? 

