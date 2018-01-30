Dice Ailes narrowly escapes being kidnapped

news

Dice Ailes is counting his lucky stars at the moment as he narrowly escaped being kidnapped.

The rising music star made this known via his Instastory on Monday, January 29, 2018. According to him, he almost got kidnapped at night, he also said he was thanking God for saving his life.

Reports have it that his car was ambushed by two cars, three gunmen were said to have alighted the cars and made an attempt to abduct him, but he luckily escaped.

ALSO READ: M I Abaga- Your Father featuring Dice Ailes

Pulse reached out to Dice Ailes to ascertain what really transpired but his business manager said they will get back to us to give a detailed account of what happened.