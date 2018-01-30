Dice Ailes narrowly escapes being kidnapped

Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Dice Ailes Singer narrowly escapes being kidnapped

Dice Ailes is thanking God as he escaped by the whiskers from being kidnapped.

Dice Ailes is counting his lucky stars at the moment as he narrowly escaped being kidnapped.

The rising music star made this known via his Instastory on Monday, January 29, 2018. According to him, he almost got kidnapped at night, he also said he was thanking God for saving his life.

Reports have it that his car was ambushed by two cars, three gunmen were said to have alighted the cars and made an attempt to abduct him, but he luckily escaped.

Pulse reached out to Dice Ailes to ascertain what really transpired but his business manager said they will get back to us to give a detailed account of what happened.

Dice Ailes is currently flying high with his hit record 'Otedola'.

Dice Ailes is Nigerian singer who was based in Canada before he moved back to Nigeria. He has a number of hit songs to his credit including "Otedola" which has become a household tune.

