Desmond Elliot :  Filmmaker, lawmaker to race 5km in support of sexual assault and rape victims

Lagos lawmaker and Nollywood filmmaker, Desmond Elliot will be participating in a five kilometer race in support of victims of sexual assault and rape.

Desmond will be joining the race as a way of extending love and support to survivors of sexual assault and rape under international Lifestyle Coach, Kwavi Agbeyegbe.

Tagged Kwavithon 5K race to support activities of the Mirabel centre, the event is scheduled to hold on Sunday, November 11, 2017.

The race, Elliot and Kwavi said, is aimed at providing a platform to bring awareness of the frequency of rape in the community and open up the conversation on what could be done to reduce rape and sexual assaults in the society.

She said,"The race which would start at Seven8, Playground, 13B Adebayo Doherty, Lekki Phase one, is targeted at creating awareness, as awareness creates change.

"Once you tell one person, they will tell another, using social media, word of mouth and other methods. And before you know it, a movement has started! I believe every individual has interest in the dialogue of cases relating sexual assault and rape.