D'banj's new best friend is Albert Einstein

D'banj is apparently turning back the hands of time.

D'banj poses with the statue of Albert Einstein play

D'banj poses with the statue of Albert Einstein

(Instagram/IamBangaLee)
He has got so many connections that he is able to chill with anyone and even turn back the hands of time.

On our photo of the day, it is no gimmicks guys, D'banj has got a new best friend in the person of the world-renowned scientist, Albert Einstein.

Lol! Ok just so you guys don't get it twisted, he isn't really chilling with the renowned scientist (Obviously he is late) rather he is posing next to his statue somewhere in the world. We all know how frisky D'banj can be and he sure is having fun wherever he took this photo.

On a very cute note, we love how D'banj has been showing off his son and carrying out his daddy duties. A few days ago, we shared photos of D'banj and his son having a father and child moment and we loved every single photo. The music star took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, June 13, 2018, where he shared photos of his adorable son and himself have a little daddy and son time.

He went on to caption one of the photos with a quote, "Daddy duties." These photos are really adorable and we love them. Despite being one of the busiest entertainers, D'banj still finds time to have that bonding time with his son

