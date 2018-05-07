Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Davido up in the sky with Chioma

We still can't get over the beautiful love of story of Davido and Chioma Avril as they make our photo of the day.

Davido with girlfriend, Chioma Avril on board a private jet play

(Instagram/DavidoOfficial)
The sky has no limits for the relationship between Davido and his gorgeous girlfriend, Chioma Avril.

On our photo of the day, we get to see the two giggle while they concentrate on their phones as they fly on board a private jet. Chioma is definitely settling in on this "always in the sky" lifestyle of Davido's.

She looks happy, Davido looks happy, he is creating amazing songs back to back, going on tours all over the world, sweeping awards at award shows and even influencing Chioma's life with a new multi-million endorsement deal.

When Chioma turned 23, a few days ago, Davido who has been open about their relationship took it a step further by presenting a Porshe car as a gift to an obviously shocked Chioma.

Davido shared the video of him presenting Chioma with the gift on his Twitter and Instagram handles with friends and admirers watching closely.

