Davido sends condolence message to D'banj over son's death

news

Davido has sent a condolence message to D'banj over the death of his son.

The music star made this known while he took the stage to receive his award for 'Best International Act' at the just concluded BET Awards held in the United States of America. He praised D'banj for being the artist who paved the way for other artists on the international scene.

"Naija whats up what sup my people shout out to my brother Wale, my Nigerian brother. Before I go one I want to send my condolences to my big brother the actual artist that paved the way for us to be on this stage, my condolences I wish you," he said.

It would be recalled that the sad news of D'banj's son's death broke the Internet on Sunday, June 24, 2018.

D'banj loses his 13-month old son in drowning accident

On Sunday, June 24, 2018, Nigerian pop star D'banj lost his 13-month old son Daniel Oyebanjo III . According to reports, the unfortunate incident happened on Sunday, June 24, 2018. It is said that little Daniel drowned in D'banj's Ikoyi residence in the afternoon. His body has been moved to a morgue in Ikeja GRA, Lagos.

ALSO READ: Check out photos of D'banj's day out with son

D'banj who is currently in America for the BET Awards has posted a black photo on his Instagram page with the caption "Trying Times. But my God is Always and Forever Faithful."

See how D'banj celebrated his son's birthday

About a month ago, D'banj celebrated the first birthday of his son, Daniel the 3rd . The music star who couldn't hide his joy took to his Instagram page on Sunday, May 20, 2018, where he shared a photo of his son, wife and himself all looking really cute.

"And my baby @danieldthird Turns ONE ⭐️⭐️⭐️. Can't believe it's been a year Already. Thanks to all who came around to Celebrate with the young Prince, God bless you all ... hey D look at the Camera lol," he captioned the photo.