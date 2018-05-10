Davido reveals how he squashed beef with Wizkid

news

We can't forget in a hurry the long rift between Davido and Wizkid and how it ended, now the singer has revealed how they both squashed the beef.

In an exclusive interview with Native Magazine, the music star shared how they both decided that it was time to move on and end the beef which had lingered on for years.

"It just got to a point where we just thought, this shit is getting old. I mean, it got physical between our camps. We just wanted to make the relationship mutual. He has three kids, I have two kids. I’ve traveled a lot, I have experienced so much more in life, I have two artists that are doing well. Like, this shit is old bro, we’re not getting any younger," he said.

Apparently, these two music greats decided to move on because maturity had set in and it was time to do other things other than be in the news for all the wrong reasons.

We can forget in a hurry how the feud between Davido and Wizkid had gone on for years from them calling each other our on social media and both camps getting into a fight.

Back in November 2017 at the One Africa Music Festival held in Dubai, both camps of Davido and Wizkid got into a physical clash outside the venue of the music concert. According to Instablog9ja, a fight erupted among the members of both stars. It was also reported that Wizkid was assaulted by one of the members of Davido's crew.

Wizkid, Davido shade each other after awards night

Back in 2017 when these guys were still at loggerheads, they both took to their Instagram pages where they threw shades at each other after receiving awards at the AFRIMMA and MTV EMA Awards.

Well, Davido started by shading Wizkid over his wins at the AFRIMA. In an Instagram story post, Davido called AFRIMA fake. Wizkid took to Twitter where he put up a smiley of a frog and splash of water which we can all recall is a Davido diss.