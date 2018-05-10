Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Davido reveals how he squashed beef with Wizkid

Davido Singer reveals how he squashed beef with Wizkid

Davido finally speaks about how the rift between Wizkid and himself ended.

  • Published:
Davido’s newfound romance with Wizkid continued at his final ’30 Billion’ concert. The singer brought Wizkid onstage at his concert. play

Davido’s newfound romance with Wizkid continued at his final ’30 Billion’ concert. The singer brought Wizkid onstage at his concert.

(Fortune)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

We can't forget in a hurry the long rift between Davido and Wizkid and how it ended, now the singer has revealed how they both squashed the beef.

In an exclusive interview with Native Magazine, the music star shared how they both decided that it was time to move on and end the beef which had lingered on for years.

"It just got to a point where we just thought, this shit is getting old. I mean, it got physical between our camps. We just wanted to make the relationship mutual. He has three kids, I have two kids. I’ve traveled a lot, I have experienced so much more in life, I have two artists that are doing well. Like, this shit is old bro, we’re not getting any younger," he said.

Wizkid performed alongside Davido during the London leg of the latter’s UK tour on Sunday night. play

Wizkid performed alongside Davido during the London leg of the latter’s UK tour on Sunday night.

(Instagram/bizzleo1)

 

Apparently, these two music greats decided to move on because maturity had set in and it was time to do other things other than be in the news for all the wrong reasons.

We can forget in a hurry how the feud between Davido and Wizkid had gone on for years from them calling each other our on social media and both camps getting into a fight.

play

ALSO READ: 5 times we have seen the 'Bromance' between Wizkid and Davido

Throw Back to their feud: Wizkid, Davido reportedly clash in Dubai as beef deepens

Well scripted image. play

Well scripted image.

(Jaguda.com)

 

Back in November 2017 at the  One Africa Music Festival held in Dubai, both camps of Davido and Wizkid got into a physical clash outside the venue of the music concert. According to Instablog9ja, a fight erupted among the members of both stars. It was also reported that Wizkid was assaulted by one of the members of Davido's crew.

Wizkid, Davido shade each other after awards night

Davido and Wizkid are more than just music stars play

Davido and Wizkid are more than just music stars

(PulseTV)

 

Back in 2017 when these guys were still at loggerheads, they both took to their Instagram pages where they threw shades at each other after receiving awards at the AFRIMMA and MTV EMA Awards.

Well, Davido started by shading Wizkid over his wins at the AFRIMA. In an Instagram story post, Davido called AFRIMA fake. Wizkid took to Twitter where he put up a smiley of a frog and splash of water which we can all recall is a Davido diss.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua  Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own a radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

Top 3

1 Wizkid Singer's ex-girlfriend, Sophie Alakija survives car accident with...bullet
2 Banky W Singer says he loves the size of Adesua Etomi's boobsbullet
3 Davido Singer's empire is expanding, buys private jet, venturing...bullet

Related Articles

Headies 2018 Davido, Wizkid, Simi lead nominees list
Kiss Daniel Singer buys younger brother brand new car as birthday gift
Klint Da Drunk Comedian called out by alleged baby mama
Runtown The full story of the drama between singer and his record label Eric Many
Wizkid Singer to send child artisan back to school
Drake, J. Cole American rap duo announce dates for new albums
Davido Singer celebrates dad on his birthday
Headies 2018 Live blog of the 12th edition of the music ceremony
Wizkid Check out Davido's reaction to photos of singer's kids
Prop of the Week Davido's Headies sweep proves talent is never enough

Celebrities

10 Nigerian celebrities we would love to see on Big Brother Naija, including  Odunlade Adekola
Odunlade Adekola See photo of actor as he convocates from the University of Lagos
Chris Brown
Chris Brown Woman alleges she was repeatedly raped at singer's home
Nollywood actress Ireti Osayemi reportedly moves out of her matrimonial home
Ireti Osayemi Actress' husband speaks about alleged marriage collapse
OAP, Toolz launches lingerie for plus size women
Toolz OAP launches lingerie for plus size women