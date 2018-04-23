Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Davido reportedly gets into a fight with Boity

Davido Singer reportedly gets into a fight with SA actress Boity in Zimbabwe

Local media in Zimbabwe reports that Davido got into a fight with Boity after she turned down his sexual advance.

According to local media in Zimbabwe Davido got into a fight with actress Boity play

According to local media in Zimbabwe Davido got into a fight with actress Boity

(HKN )
There is story going around that Davido reportedly made sexual advances towards South African actress, Boity, which led to a fight in Zimbabwe.

According to Zimbabwean soft sell magazine H-Metro, Davido had asked Boity in an unconventional way that he wanted to get her in bed, something that did not go down well with Boity.

It also reports that the actress started throwing tantrums at Davido which led to her slapping someone who was trying to pacify her. The report also says that Davido was manhandled by Boity which led one of the members of Davido's crew threatening the actress.

 

"I will kill you if you come to Nigeria, you are dead don't ever come. In fact, my father is a very powerful man, I will make sure you don't even pass the airport," he said. Boity then replied him saying; "I don't care about Nigeria"  according to H-Metro.

Davido hasn't responded directly to the report but he did put this up on his Instagram today, Monday, April 23, 2018. "No more horny hugry hoes around me! RUBBISH!" he wrote.

Is Davido talking about Boity? play

Is Davido talking about Boity?

(Instagram/DavidoOfficial)

Pulse has reached out to Davido's camp to find out the authenticity of this gist and is yet to get a response.

Who could Davido be talking to? play

Who could Davido be talking to?

(Instagram/DavidoOfficial)

ALSO READ: Davido takes girlfriend, Chioma Avril on holiday to Barbados

This won't be the first time Davido and his crew members would be getting into a brawl both at home and abroad. Recall back in January 2018 when a member of Davido's crew reportedly assaulted some officials of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport after being asked to produce the baggage tags for their bags.

play

 

According to Sahara Reporters, the incident happened on Thursday, January 11, 2018, at the arrival section of the MMIA.

play

 

One of the crew members of the music star simply identified as Kayode, got into a fight with the customs officers and baggage check officials when they attempted to check the tags on the checked luggage of Davido who arrived on an Emirates flight.

One of the airport officials allegedly assaulted by Davido's crew member play

One of the airport officials allegedly assaulted by Davido's crew member

(SaharaReporters)

 

Davido arrived around 5 pm and it was reported that his aides refused to allow the officials of the Check port verify the attached tags on his luggage. In the process of resisting the airport officials from checking the luggage, it led to a scuffle which caused a scene at the airport.

