Davido refers to his girlfriend, Chioma Avril as his wife on Instagram

Davido's love for his girlfriend, Chioma gets more interesting by the day as he now addresses her as his wife.

Davido denies plans to marry girlfriend, Chioma Avril play

Davido with girlfriend, Chioma Avril

Davido might be trying to douse the tension over his recent comments as he his now calling his girlfriend, Chioma Avril, his wife.

The singer made this know on his Insta stories a few hours ago as he wrote boldly the words "I miss my wife," with a sad smiley.

We can all recall that a few days ago while granting an interview with Beat FM, the singer had denied claims that he was planning to marry Chioma. The music star made this known while granting an interview with Beats FM in Lagos. When asked about the rumour going on about him marrying a lady called Chioma because of her cooking, he cleared the air immediately.

Davido is missing his wife play

Davido is missing his wife

"That's my girl...no there is no wedding thinking about making a billion," he said while blushing.

Davido on holiday with Chioma Avril play

Davido on holiday with Chioma Avril

It would be recalled that about a week ago, Davido and his girlfriend, Chioma Avril took out time of their busy lives to holiday in Barbados. The music star took to his Instagram stories on Wednesday, April 12, 2018, where he shared a number of photos and videos with the two lovebirds having a nice time.

Davido all loved up with girlfriend, Chioma play

Davido all loved up with girlfriend, Chioma

Chioma Avril visited different countries with the music star as you would recall when we first brought you the gist that she accompanied him to Senegal. The music star and DMW Boss shared a photo of himself and his girlfriend, seated in a private jet with friends around them, Saturday, March 24, 2018.

