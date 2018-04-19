news

Davido might be trying to douse the tension over his recent comments as he his now calling his girlfriend, Chioma Avril, his wife.

The singer made this know on his Insta stories a few hours ago as he wrote boldly the words "I miss my wife," with a sad smiley.

We can all recall that a few days ago while granting an interview with Beat FM, the singer had denied claims that he was planning to marry Chioma. The music star made this known while granting an interview with Beats FM in Lagos. When asked about the rumour going on about him marrying a lady called Chioma because of her cooking, he cleared the air immediately.

"That's my girl...no there is no wedding thinking about making a billion," he said while blushing.

It would be recalled that about a week ago, Davido and his girlfriend, Chioma Avril took out time of their busy lives to holiday in Barbados . The music star took to his Instagram stories on Wednesday, April 12, 2018, where he shared a number of photos and videos with the two lovebirds having a nice time.