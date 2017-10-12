Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Davido :  "Lies everywhere", singer denies involvement in Tagbo's death, says he's ready to talk

Davido "Lies everywhere", singer denies involvement in Tagbo's death, says he's ready to talk

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgar, Davido lied when he was first interrogated about Tagbo's death.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Davido and Tagbo play

Davido and Tagbo

(Daily Post )
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Pop star, Davido's alleged complicity in the death of his friend, Tagbo, was on Wednesday, October 11, confirmed by the police after investigations revealed that he lied when he was first interrogated by the police.

According to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgar, Davido had claimed that he only heard about Tagbo's death from mutual friends.

Tagbo reportedly died in company of Davido and his crew. play

Tagbo reportedly died in company of Davido and his crew.

(Bella Naija)

 

He said the Davido admitted that he and his crew had drinks with the deceased the night before his death at DNA, a nightclub in Lagos, after which they parted ways.

But the police boss, who spoke at a press briefing in Lagos, said a CCTV footage showed that Tagbo's lifeless body was dropped at a hospital with Davido's car, driven by his driver and two other friends.

This necessitated the police to re-invite the "if" hit maker.

play

Reacting to the latest developments, Davido took to Snapchat on Wednesday, discrediting the police claims.

He also promised to release a statement and a footage that would throw light into the incident.

The CCTV footage, owned by the hospital Tagbo's body was dropped, was said to have captured the entire scenario on that fateful day.

Also, contrary to a 'fake' viral autopsy report that said Tagbo's death was as a result of excess alcohol intake, the police confirmed that the original autopsy result said the young man was suffocated to death.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

Top 3

1 Davido Pulse readers think singer shouldn't be blamed for Tagbo's deathbullet
2 Davido How singer lost 3 friends in one weekbullet
3 Toke Makinwa Media personality reportedly dating 70-year-old man?bullet

Related Articles

DJ Olu Tears flow at young DJ's service of songs
Davido Autopsy report indicates Tagbo died from suffocation
Davido Police re-invites pop star for more questioning on Tagbo's death
Davido Family of late Chime, says he wasn't into drugs, alcohol
Davido Brother to late singer's friend says circulated autopsy result is fake
DJ Olu Family releases press statement over death of Davido's DJ
DJ Olu Davido's DJ to be buried on October 12, 2017

Celebrities

DJ Olu was reportedly found dead in his car.
DJ Olu Tears flow at young DJ's service of songs
Harvey Weinstein has been suspended from BAFTA.
Harvey Weinstein Angelina Jolie alleges sexual harassment from film producer
DJ Cuppy and Victor Anichebe.
DJ Cuppy Music producer confirms separation from Victor Anichebe
At the Davido X Orange Culture Capsule Collection at Selfridges
Davido Autopsy report indicates Tagbo died from suffocation