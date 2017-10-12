Davido :  "Lies everywhere", singer denies involvement in Tagbo's death, says he's ready to talk

Pop star, Davido's alleged complicity in the death of his friend, Tagbo, was on Wednesday, October 11, confirmed by the police after investigations revealed that he lied when he was first interrogated by the police.

According to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgar, Davido had claimed that he only heard about Tagbo's death from mutual friends.

He said the Davido admitted that he and his crew had drinks with the deceased the night before his death at DNA, a nightclub in Lagos, after which they parted ways.

But the police boss, who spoke at a press briefing in Lagos, said a CCTV footage showed that Tagbo's lifeless body was dropped at a hospital with Davido's car, driven by his driver and two other friends.

This necessitated the police to re-invite the "if" hit maker.

Reacting to the latest developments, Davido took to Snapchat on Wednesday, discrediting the police claims.

He also promised to release a statement and a footage that would throw light into the incident.

The CCTV footage, owned by the hospital Tagbo's body was dropped, was said to have captured the entire scenario on that fateful day.

Also, contrary to a 'fake' viral autopsy report that said Tagbo's death was as a result of excess alcohol intake, the police confirmed that the original autopsy result said the young man was suffocated to death.