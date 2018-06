24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

news

Talk about making key moves! Davido spent some time chilling with DJ Khalid at his home, and yes, this definitely passes for a key move.

OBO hung out with the celebrity Disk Jockey in his mansion in Los Angeles, on Saturday, June 23, 2018.

The photo and video show that they were having a blast!