Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Davido goes flat on the floor as he greets Ooni of Ife [Photos]

Davido Singer goes flat on the floor as he greets Ooni of Ife [Photos]

Davido paid a courtesy visit to the palace of the Ooni of Ife and we love the photos from the event.

  • Published:
Davido prostrating to the Ooni Of Ife play

Davido prostrating to the Ooni Of Ife

(Instagram/DavidoOfficial)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Davido paid homage to the Ooni of Ife at his palace and just like everyone who visits the King, the singer went down flat on the floor to greet him.

The music star took to his Instagram page on Sunday, July 1st, 2018, where shared photos from his visit to the palace to the king.

"Ile Labosimi Oko .. Daddy eshe fun gbogbo Ife teni Si mi Ekpe fun wa .. igbaodun Odun kan niooo .. Proud to be the Son of the soil! Thank You, My KING," he captioned one of the photos. In case you don't know, Davido hails from Osun state where the Ooni is King.

 

Even though the singer was conferred with any chieftaincy title, we've have seen a number of celebrities show up at the palace of kings and come out with titles. Recall about a month ago, former BBNaija contestant, Teddy A was given a chieftaincy title when he visited the palace of King in the western part of Nigeria.

How Davido went back to basics to get international acclaim play

How Davido went back to basics to get international acclaim

ALSO READ: Noble Igwe is now a red cap chief in his hometown

Teddy A is now a chief in Iyere Owo

Teddy A play

Teddy A

(Instagram/IamTeddyA)

 

Earlier in June, former BBNaija season 3 reality star, Teddy A, was conferred with a chieftaincy title in Ondo state. According to Teddy A, he was conferred with the chieftaincy title of Asojuomo of Iyere Owo by the Kabiyesi Oliyere of Iyere Owo. He revealed this when he posted a video of the event on his Instagram page on Saturday, June 9, 2018, which took place at the palace in Iyere Owo.

 

He went on to caption the photo with a quote ''Kabiyesi Oliyere of Iyere Owo and Chief Tope Adenibuyan Asojuomo of Iyere Owo."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua

Odion E. Okonofua  is a Celebrity reporter at Pulse Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own a radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

Top 3

1 Drake Keep calm guys and check out 25 sexy photos of rapper's alleged...bullet
2 D'banj Read statement released by police over death of singer's sonbullet
3 Yetunde Akilapa Actress reportedly caught stealingbullet

Related Articles

Pulse Blogger DMW or Starboy: Which record label is the best to join as an upcoming artiste?
Pulse List How your favourite celebrities reacted to Nigeria's performance at the World Cup
Timaya Has singer proposed to his girlfriend?
Sauce Kid Rapper says he isn't bothered about Tiwa Savage's alleged affair with Wizkid
Gifty Ex-BBN housemate shares nude photo
D'banj Watch Davido send condolence message to singer during BET Awards
Eniola Badmus "Me dating Davido" - actress on the funniest thing she has ever heard about herself
Bet Awards 2018 Davido wins Best International Act
Davido Watch Pop star's acceptance speech and pre-show performance at the BET Awards 2018
Adekunle Gold Singer sells out Indigo at the O2 Arena, London with About 30 concert

Celebrities

Blac Chyna
Blac Chyna Model is reportedly dating another teenager
Georgina Onuoha
Georgina Onuoha Actress is now a landlady in the United States [Photos]
Timaya looking dapper as usual
Timaya Singer welcomes 3rd child with 2nd baby mama
Bose Alao, husband admit being in violent marriage for 10yrs
Bose Alao Razaq Omotoyossi and I were violent for 10 years as a couple - actress