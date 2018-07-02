news

Davido paid homage to the Ooni of Ife at his palace and just like everyone who visits the King, the singer went down flat on the floor to greet him.

The music star took to his Instagram page on Sunday, July 1st, 2018, where shared photos from his visit to the palace to the king.

"Ile Labosimi Oko .. Daddy eshe fun gbogbo Ife teni Si mi Ekpe fun wa .. igbaodun Odun kan niooo .. Proud to be the Son of the soil! Thank You, My KING," he captioned one of the photos. In case you don't know, Davido hails from Osun state where the Ooni is King.

Even though the singer was conferred with any chieftaincy title, we've have seen a number of celebrities show up at the palace of kings and come out with titles. Recall about a month ago, former BBNaija contestant, Teddy A was given a chieftaincy title when he visited the palace of King in the western part of Nigeria.

Teddy A is now a chief in Iyere Owo

Earlier in June, former BBNaija season 3 reality star, Teddy A, was conferred with a chieftaincy title in Ondo state . According to Teddy A, he was conferred with the chieftaincy title of Asojuomo of Iyere Owo by the Kabiyesi Oliyere of Iyere Owo. He revealed this when he posted a video of the event on his Instagram page on Saturday, June 9, 2018, which took place at the palace in Iyere Owo.

He went on to caption the photo with a quote ''Kabiyesi Oliyere of Iyere Owo and Chief Tope Adenibuyan Asojuomo of Iyere Owo."