Watch Davido curve lady at nightclub

Davido Singer is smitten with his girlfriend! Here's proof

A video showing the singer curve a lady who tried to put her arms around him, has since gone viral on social media.

We have suspected for a while that Davido is head over heels about his girlfriend Chioma Avril, but in case his plans to marry were not enough to convince you, this video might do the trick.

A video showing the singer curve a lady who tried to put her arms around him, has since gone viral on social media.

Davido with girlfriend, Chioma Avril

Davido with girlfriend, Chioma Avril

(Instagram/DavidoOfficial)

 

What with Davido's reputation with women, you can imagine that his reaction came as a big shock to many.

See the video clip below:

It is safe to conclude that Davido's reaction can only stem from the fact that he is totally smitten with his girlfriend.

On second thought, the "If" might still be sulking over the altercation between himself and Zimbabwean actress, Boity.

