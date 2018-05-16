Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Davido celebrates first daughter, Imade’s birthday

Davido Singer celebrates first daughter, Imade's birthday

This is is coming two days after he celebrated his second daughter’s birthday in Atlanta, United States.

Davido celebrates first daughter, Imade’s birthday play

Davido

(Punch)
Davido recently celebrated the birthday of his first daughter, Imade.

According to The Net, this is coming after he celebrated his second daughter’s birthday in Atlanta, United States.

According to Davido, Imade, who just clocked three years old is his best friends and his everything.

Davido celebrates first daughter, Imade’s birthday play

Davido celebrates first daughter, Imade’s birthday

(TheNetNG)

 

Davido performs for Sierra Leone president

Davido recently performed at the inauguration of Sierra Leone's new president, Julius Maada Bio.

Notable world leaders at the gathering, including Nigeria’s Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo and Liberia's President, George Weah.

 

ALSO READ: 5 Davido love songs you should be listening to

Happy Birthday My first ! My Love ! My everything @realimadeadeleke !!

A post shared by Davido Adeleke (@davidoofficial) on

 

Davido and Tiwa Savage

Davido and Tiwa Savage have been nominated in the BET Awards 2018 International Act category according to the nominees list that was made public Tuesday, May 15, 2018.

The 2018 BET Awards will hold at the Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, California, United States on Sunday, June 25, 2018.

