Davido celebrates first daughter, Imade’s birthday

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

news

Davido recently celebrated the birthday of his first daughter, Imade.

According to The Net, this is coming after he celebrated his second daughter’s birthday in Atlanta, United States.

According to Davido, Imade, who just clocked three years old is his best friends and his everything.

Davido performs for Sierra Leone president

Davido recently performed at the inauguration of Sierra Leone's new president, Julius Maada Bio.

Notable world leaders at the gathering, including Nigeria’s Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo and Liberia's President, George Weah.

ALSO READ: 5 Davido love songs you should be listening to

Davido and Tiwa Savage

Davido and Tiwa Savage have been nominated in the BET Awards 2018 International Act category according to the nominees list that was made public Tuesday, May 15, 2018.

The 2018 BET Awards will hold at the Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, California, United States on Sunday, June 25, 2018.