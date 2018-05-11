Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Davido celebrates 1st birthday of daughter (Photos)

Davido Singer celebrates 1st birthday of daughter (Photos)

Davido was in the United States to celebrate the 1st birthday of his second daughter and the photos from the party are cute.

  • Published:
Davido play

Davido

(Instagram/DavidoOfficial)
Davido took time off his ever busy calendar to celebrate the 1st birthday of his second daughter, Hailey.

The birthday girl was surrounded by family and loved ones as she marked her birthday and her superstar dad was on hand to make the day special. So we all know, Hailey and her mum reside in the United States where the party took place.

A very excited Davido took to his Instagram page on May 10, 2018, where he posted photos from the birthday party, he went on to caption one of the photos with a quote.

 

"Family 1st! Happy Birthday to my Princess! From anywhere in the world Daddy will come! We had a blast at the Princess’s 1st Birthday! Was also delighted to see My Mom’s only sister Aunty Dupe a I love you and God bless you 24hrs in ATL! Off to Lagos ✈️ Sierra Leone     ," he wrote.

Whew! Davido has got be the busiest guy around as he is always in the sky traveling around the world.

Came to far to even lose focus ! Just the beginning #emo#77iP##

A post shared by Davido Adeleke (@davidoofficial) on

ALSO READ: 5 photos of celebrity dads with their kids is just too cute

Check out lovely photo of Davido with his 2nd daughter

Davido, Chief Deji Adeleke and his grand daughter, Hailey Adeleke. play

Davido, Chief Deji Adeleke and his grand daughter, Hailey Adeleke.

(Snapchat/Davido)

 

You've got to see the lovely photo of Davido and his second daughter, Hailey, they look so cute together.

Davido pictured with his second daughter, Hailey play

Davido pictured with his second daughter, Hailey

(Instastory/DavidoOficial)

Davido posted the photo of his beautiful daughter on his Instastory on Monday, February 5, 2018. We all know Davido loves his daughters and he will never stop showing them off. Isn't he an amazing dad?

