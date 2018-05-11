Davido celebrates 1st birthday of daughter (Photos)

news

Davido took time off his ever busy calendar to celebrate the 1st birthday of his second daughter, Hailey.

The birthday girl was surrounded by family and loved ones as she marked her birthday and her superstar dad was on hand to make the day special. So we all know, Hailey and her mum reside in the United States where the party took place.

A very excited Davido took to his Instagram page on May 10, 2018, where he posted photos from the birthday party, he went on to caption one of the photos with a quote.

"Family 1st! Happy Birthday to my Princess! From anywhere in the world Daddy will come! We had a blast at the Princess’s 1st Birthday! Was also delighted to see My Mom’s only sister Aunty Dupe a I love you and God bless you 24hrs in ATL! Off to Lagos ✈️ Sierra Leone ," he wrote.

Whew! Davido has got be the busiest guy around as he is always in the sky traveling around the world.

