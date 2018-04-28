news

News reports have it that Cynthia Morgan is reportedly being sued over tax evasion and is about to be thrown out of her home over unpaid rent.

Punch's Saturday Beats reports that the Nigerian reggae artiste is currently facing financial difficulties.

ALSO READ: "If not music, I would have been a soldier," singer says

According to the reports, Punch claims to have exclusively obtained court documents showing Morgan has been charged to the Ikeja High Court over her failure to pay her rent at her Omole apartment.

She has also been reportedly served court papers for tax evasion.

Punch also revealed that a source close to the landlord of Morgan's Omole apartment disclosed the amount she owes, which corresponds with the information on the court papers.

According to the source, the singer’s brother has been pleading with the owner of the apartment for more time and leniency, despite an alleged six months grace period already given and elapsed as of last month.

“Ever since she moved into the apartment as a tenant, the owner of the building has described her as a nightmare.

"At a point, the owner of the house didn’t even know who was staying in the flat because every day, new faces showed up at the apartment and they would leave the gate open at odd hours.

"Young scary looking boys with different hair colours come around and they smoke in the compound.

"They disturb the couple living in the flat upstairs, who have been complaining that they can’t even let their kids play in the compound because of the type of people they see around. .

"She has owed waste bills for over a year. They always play loud music at odd hours of the day. Funnily enough, the man who lives upstairs is a popular celebrity designer.

"His wife always complains that her home help sweeps cigarette butts everywhere all the time. Cynthia Morgan decided at a point that she was going to be recording in her room. .

"When the noise was too much, the owner of the house had to talk to her about it. She has been given quit notice. The six months grace period is up and she was meant to have moved out last month. She is flat broke.

"She owes N1.3m. She was also served court papers for not paying up to N3.584m in tax,” the source revealed.

Tax evasion allegations

Cynthia Morgan is not the only celebrity who has had trouble with tax evasion allegations in recent times.

Punch recently reported that The Lagos State Government in Nigeria has also faulted David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, for alleged tax evasion.

According to the reports, the move forms part of the authority's bid to ensure a high level of compliance with its tax laws.

Davido, who is the Chief Executive Officer of HKN Music, Lagos, was charged before a Lagos High Court and risks jail term if convicted.

Sunday Punch reports that the state government has moved against some celebrities in the state, who are alleged to be tax evaders despite their earnings from their business.

ALSO READ: Singer wants fans to see her make-up free face

AY Makun, the comedian was also been busted in the tax evasion saga.

The reports further stated that Davido, who has record deals with Sony Music Entertainment and endorsement agreements with various companies in Nigeria, has not filed his tax returns or remitted any taxes to the Lagos State Government.

Davido has however defended his action, claiming that he paid taxes to Osun State since he hails from that state.